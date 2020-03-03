For the first time in more than a decade, city voters have decided against returning incumbents to the Board of Aldermen.
Aldermen Scott Tommola and Matthew Reveal fell short on Town Meeting Day, marking the first time a re-election bid has failed on the board since Karen Bossi was voted off in 2009.
Board President Sharon Davis led the field with 2,093 votes, followed by Alderman Paul Clifford with 2,036. Challenger Michael Talbott claimed the third place spot along with a seat on the board with 1,971. Former Alderman Sam Gorruso rejoined the board in fourth place with 1,866 while Alderman Matt Whitcomb won a second term, coming in fifth with 1,715.
Challenger John Atwood fell short of a seat for a second year in a row, coming in sixth with 1,445.
That left Tommola lagging in seventh place, missing out on a seat with 1,432 and Reveal right behind him with 1,431.
Perennial candidate Kam Johnston came in last with 723. Johnston was simultaneously seeking re-election to the School Board but failed in that bid as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.