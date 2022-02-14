Another reapportionment proposal for Rutland County came out last week, and seemingly no one is happy about it.
The proposal, generated by the House Committee on Government Operations, effectively cleaves the town in two, attaching half of it to a portion of the city while attaching the other half to West Rutland. It also redraws the city’s districts.
Rep. William Notte said that while Wards 3 and 4 remain roughly the same, with some changes to their exact boundaries, Ward 1 is effectively eliminated, with half merged with Ward 2 and the other half grafted onto the portion of the town.
Notte said this realignment would wind up pitting Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland City, against Rep. Tom Terenzini, R-Rutland Town, if both sought re-election.
The other portion of the town is attached to West Rutland, creating a district Notte characterized as “spiky” and Town Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft described as “w-shaped.” Ashcroft said Monday that the town’s Board of Civil Authority had met and rejected the proposal — though ultimate authority for drawing legislative lines rests with the Legislature.
Ashcroft said the town continues to prefer the previous option sent out by the House committee — one which also won the city’s endorsement — that split off two small parts of the town to join with city wards and attached a chunk of Mendon to the town.
“That keeps the town intact as a legislative district and that’s our main goal,” she said. “We have been a single-representative district for many years, decades. It’s nothing unusual to add or subtract little pieces, but to divide us into two pieces makes no sense. We are our own municipality. We have our own needs which are separate from the city’s or West Rutland’s.”
Mayor David Allaire said he concurred with Ashcroft about the divergent interests of the city and the town, noting that they have different sorts of police departments, fire departments and governments, as well a very different tax rates. He called the newest redistricting proposal “totally unacceptable.” Allaire said City Clerk Henry Heck would testify to that effect before the Legislature Tuesday.
Ashcroft, who also serves as the town’s Democratic Party chairwoman, said she would be testifying, as well, alongside town Republican Chairman Richard Bailey.
“One thing this has done is create some unity in the town and unity between the city and the town,” she said. “That one proposal — no one likes it.”
Notte said the city and town could face an uphill battle trying to preserve the status quo or something close to it. He said the committee is looking at each county individually and determined that Rutland County has had some of the greatest population loss and, as a result, is going to have to lose one representative from somewhere. He said the biggest pushback he gets when trying to preserve the city delegation is members arguing that it is unfair to ask communities closer to the single-representative threshold than any of the city wards to lose a representative so the city can keep theirs.
“That’s something I don’t have an answer for,” he said. “I don’t think any community would want to be under-represented to make Rutland’s numbers work.”
Allaire argued that if the county must lose a representative, the Legislature should look to the six districts that cross the Rutland County line before looking to the city.
“Trying to address population changes in the county and laying it at the feet of the city and the town is not right,” he said.
The proposal involves significant changes elsewhere in the county.
Under the proposal: Fair Haven and Castleton, part of a two-member district with Benson, Hubbardton and West Haven for decades, would be split apart into a pair of single-member districts. Hubbardton would join with Sudbury, Orwell and Shoreham. Castleton would stand alone, while Fair Haven would remain with Benson and West Haven.
Both the current district’s representatives, Republicans Robert Helm and William Canfield, live in Fair Haven. Canfield said he thought constituents were better served by a two-member district.
“With a two-member district, you call one or the other if you have an inquiry,” he said. “You think about the intricacies of how the municipalities interact — Hubbardton shares part of the Village School, they use the Castleton transfer station and library. They have those ties already. ... As far as Bob and I, we’ve worked together enough, it’s not going to be a bitter battle, I believe.” Helm could not be immediately reached for comment. Canfield said he had not heard of any leaders in the district gearing up to fight the change the way the city was.
Notte said he would continue to work alongside other local officials right up to the floor vote expected to be scheduled in April.
“There is still time for people to make their case,” he said. “This will almost definitely undergo further tinkering before the floor vote.”
To view the maps, go to www.rutlandherald.com and click on the link to this article.
