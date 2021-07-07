The city and the town are hoping to get the state’s attention regarding pedestrian fatalities on Route 7.
The south end of town saw its second pedestrian hit in less than a month during the weekend and the third in less than a year. Two of those incidents were fatalities. Tuesday, at the request of Mayor David Allaire, the Board of Aldermen voted to have the Intermunicipal Committee, which is made up of members of the Board of Aldermen and the Rutland Town Select Board, take up the issue.
Three pedestrians have been struck since November while trying to cross the southern part of Route 7. At least two of the crashes were within 500 feet of each other, according to Vermont State Police.
The incidents took place in the town, but Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft has noted that the state has jurisdiction over Route 7 as it runs through both municipalities. Allaire said Tuesday evening he had spoken earlier that day to Ashcroft about collaborating to put pressure on the state to do something about pedestrian safety on the road.
“This time it happened in the town, but it just as easily could have been the city,” Allaire said. “Every tragedy we’ve had, there’s a family left behind that’s grieving, regardless of what the circumstances were.”
Ian Degutis, head of the Vermont Agency of Transportation Traffic Operations and Mobility section, said Tuesday that while AOT was aware of the incidents, it was “not currently engaged in an active review of these specific crashes.”
“As part of our safety program, we do try to review serious pedestrian crashes to look for patterns and use that information to inform our decisions going forward,” Degutis wrote in an email. “There are many causal factors that can lead to these tragic crashes, and while vehicle speeds are one such factor there are a variety of other engineering and behavioral factors that can contribute as well. Unfortunately, these factors are not always easy to address.”
Degutis’ section deals with speed limits. Officials from the highway safety program were not immediately available Tuesday to discuss other aspects of safety on Route 7, such as crossings or lighting. Regarding speed limits, Degutis said the town could request a change and that if AOT found it conformed to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the agency could then make a recommendation to the Vermont Traffic Committee, which sets speed limits on state highways.
“Unfortunately, reducing speed limits does not always reduce speeds, and setting artificially-low speed limits has not been found to be effective in improving safety on roadways,” Degutis wrote.
At the Tuesday meeting, Alderman Sam Gorruso said one pedestrian incident in the city happened outside his office. He attributed the crashes to “operator error” and suggested a return to more vigorous traffic enforcement might improve safety.
“They can say lighting, they can way whatever they want,” Gorruso said. “There are some wild drivers out there.”
Alderman Devon Neary said that enforcement was a vital part of any traffic safety effort, but the city’s leadership needed to keep in mind Rutland has “an antiquated highway system that is dangerous by design” and the city should request AOT conduct an engineering study.
“There’s not one silver bullet, unfortunately, and that’s why it’s been plaguing us for a long time,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
