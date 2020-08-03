Art in the Park is a go. The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to approve the event, which takes place Saturday and Sunday and then again on Oct. 10-11.
Acting Mayor Matt Whitcomb had said last week that the board wanted assurances about the Chaffee Art Center’s safety precautions during the event, in which arts and crafts vendors set up in Main Street Park. It appeared those concerns were addressed.
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey asked about vendors coming from out of state, to which Chaffee Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker said there were six, all of whom were quarantining at home prior to the event. Alderman William Gillam said that over the weekend he noted a number of cars with out-of-state plates at WalMart, the farmers market and outside downtown restaurants, and that it wasn’t fair to hold Art in the Park to a different standard.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said that Art in the Park typically does not go to the Board of Aldermen for approval because it does not involve closing off city streets.
However, she said she was not comfortable signing off on an event of that size on her own authority due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she would be coming to the board with any similar large event. She also said that any event using a city facility would need a safety plan and praised Birkheimer Rooker’s work with the state to create one.
Attendance will be limited to 150 people at a time — the state-imposed cap on outdoor gatherings — and several usual features of the event, like children’s activities, will not be available this year.
Art in the Park is the Chaffee’s main fundraiser, accounting for roughly half the center’s revenue.
It draws hundreds of people each year, many from outside the local area.
“Art in the Park always seems to bring a lot of class to Rutland,” said Alderman Sam Gorruso. “With all that’s going on ... we need to see people and life and activity going on.”
Gorruso used the moment to express dismay at the prospect of the Halloween parade being cancelled, a subject he returned to late in the meeting during an unrelated discussion.
The board voted to have that issue discussed in by the Recreation Committee.
