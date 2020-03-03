Both the city budget and paving bond passed by solid margins Tuesday.
Voters approved the $22 million city budget 2,890 to 1,350 — roughly two to one — and the $5 million paving bond by 3,299 to 898 — almost four to one.
“I was very hopeful it was going to do well,” Mayor David Allaire said of the bond. “That exceeded my expectation and I’m very pleased about that. ... I think it’s a good plan, and I’m pleased.”
The budget was up just under 3% from last year. Allaire offset insurance hikes by cutting long-unfilled positions in the Rutland City Police Department and the Department of Public Works, though he said he would consider restoring the police position if the department has better success at recruiting than it has in recent years.
Allaire said the vote demonstrated that the budget was as low as his administration could reasonably make it.
“We worked very hard with our insurance and in other ways to blunt that impact,” he said.
The bond, which is split between $4 million for streets and $1 million for sidewalks, was Allaire’s proposal for the city to begin catching up on long-deferred road maintenance. Allaire noted that the condition of city streets is a constant and prominent complaint from residents and that city voters had always been strongly supportive of infrastructure projects.
That trend of support continued Tuesday.
“I think our roads need it,” Sarah Donaldson, 42, said after casting her vote in favor of the bond. “My street is good, but it was paved recently. Definitely, there’s parts of the city that need it.”
Donaldson said she voted “yes” to everything else on the ballot, as did the majority of city voters. All appropriations for social service agencies were approved.
“When the voters look at those individually, I think they see a benefit of each and it’s hard to vote against any one of them,” he said.
The bond article was the most successful one since the 2016 water bond, when voters approved $1.3 million to replace the city’s oldest pipes, 3,755 to 793.
City officials have said they intend to do the road work during the next five years. The bond is expected to cover roughly half the streets that need repaving and city officials have said they will then re-evaluate and try to determine the best approach to catch the city up the rest of the way.
City officials have said planning would start immediately after the vote and that work would “really kick in” in the spring. Forty percent of the city’s 76 miles of road are classified as poor or failed.
