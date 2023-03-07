City voters approved almost $100 million in budgets, more than $7 million in bonds and two charter changes Tuesday.
The $23,261,061 city budget was approved 2,183-741. The budget is up 2.4%, or $534,403 over last year’s $22,726,658. Mayor David Allaire said he had to grapple with increasing health care and fuel costs, while adding a civilian position in the police department.
The $74 million school budget was a significant jump from last year's $61.6 million, but district officials said $13.5 million would come from federal Early and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and would not affect the city tax rate. That was approved 1,850 to 1,149.
City voters approved charter changes to establish a new 1% sales tax by a vote of 1,729 to 1,216 and create a capital improvement fund by 1,881 to 1,209. The tax is expected to raise roughly $1 million a year in revenue, at least some of which would go into the capital improvement fund. The charter changes must go to the Legislature for approval.
A trio of infrastructure bonds sailed to easy approval.
The first totals $3.5 million, which includes $1 million for paving streets; $1 million for sidewalks; and $1.5 million for replacing culverts on Grove Street and Lincoln Avenue. Department of Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo said that as the previous paving bond winds down, this measure would give the city “two more significant years of paving.” That one passed by 2,323 to 633.
The second bond, $2.5 million, would be used to replace undersized or outdated water mains — roughly a quarter of the city’s pipes are more than 125 years old, according to DPW. Rotondo said he plans to prioritize pipes under roads in need of work. It was approved 2,386 to 543.
The third bond item seeks $1.85 million for work on Piedmont and Combination ponds in order to improve the Moon Brook Watershed, as well as for the Meadow Street stormwater separation project, which is intended to reduce combined sewer overflows during rainstorms. Voters approved in 1,895 to 1043.
All vote tallies were unofficial as of Tuesday evening.
