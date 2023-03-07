Casting votes
Abigail Young casts her ballot at the Godnick Center in Rutland on Town Meeting Day Tuesday.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

City voters approved almost $100 million in budgets, more than $7 million in bonds and two charter changes Tuesday.

The $23,261,061 city budget was approved 2,183-741. The budget is up 2.4%, or $534,403 over last year’s $22,726,658. Mayor David Allaire said he had to grapple with increasing health care and fuel costs, while adding a civilian position in the police department. 

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

