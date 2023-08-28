Woodstock Avenue and North Main Street are going on a diet.
The Board of Highway Commissioners voted 2-1 Monday to approve a proposed reconfiguration of the two streets, taking them from four travel lanes to two travel lanes and a center turning lane. The final plan approved by the board differs from ones presented earlier at city meetings in that Woodstock retains a second through lane and a dedicated left-turn lane approaching Stratton Road and McDonald’s while North Main Street has a dedicated left-turn lane for Kendall Avenue.
A similar configuration was experimented with on Woodstock Avenue in 2014 but abandoned in the face of a public backlash. With the roads up for repaving next year, the state offered to re-stripe the lanes if the city desired — an expense that would otherwise be borne locally. Proponents said it would improve safety on the roads, while opponents argued it would cause traffic problems.
The Board of Highway Commissioners is made up of the mayor, president of the Board of Aldermen, and commissioner of the Department of Public Works. Prior to the meeting Monday, the Public Works Committee of the Board of Aldermen held a series of forums on the proposal.
“We had a lot of discussion,” said Mayor Michael Doenges. “We just had a quick vote, but this has been a several months process. ... (The) Department of Transportation has made change after change to make this fit for Rutland.
The one dissenting vote came from Public Works Commissioner Robert Protivansky.
“I’m not totally opposed to it,” he said. “When they dropped the trial period, it lost me because I wanted to see it work and then make a decision.”
State officials have said a trial period would have added an unwanted complication to the larger project.
The meeting was packed with supporters of the change, who applauded after the vote. Doenges said the feedback he received was 70% in favor. He said the process wasn’t over, noting how busy Stratton Road has become.
“We have to think a lot about how are we going to make Stratton Road safer, better to travel,” he said. “There are a lot of changes going on in the city.”
The changes to Woodstock Avenue and North Main Street will take place next year when the repaving project is completed.