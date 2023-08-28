Woodstock Avenue and North Main Street are going on a diet.

The Board of Highway Commissioners voted 2-1 Monday to approve a proposed reconfiguration of the two streets, taking them from four travel lanes to two travel lanes and a center turning lane. The final plan approved by the board differs from ones presented earlier at city meetings in that Woodstock retains a second through lane and a dedicated left-turn lane approaching Stratton Road and McDonald’s while North Main Street has a dedicated left-turn lane for Kendall Avenue.

