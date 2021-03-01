The rest of the red pines are coming out of the city forest.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to authorize the city forester to take bids on cutting a total of 29 acres of red pine from the city’s watershed.
“Three or four years ago, we did a pretty good-sized red pine harvest,” said City Forester Tim Smith. “This is the remainder.”
Smith said the trees, which were planted by the city in the 1920s, are under attack by red pine scale.
“It’s a piercing and sucking insect that feeds on the needles,” Smith said.
Smith said the three areas slated for harvest were marked to be cut in the previous removal, but that the market value of red pine dropped to where it was not cost-effective to cut them.
“We just sat on it a few more years until the price came back up,” Smith said. “Red pine’s not a really valuable wood. It’s not like sugar maple, but it’s nice wood for certain applications.”
Smith said the city did not want almost 30 acres of standing dead wood in the watershed.
“That could pose a fire hazard with all these dry summers we’ve been having,” he said.
Once the trees are down, Smith said the plan is to let the forest revert to a more natural state.
“There’s a lot of yellow birch and maple coming up,” he said. “We’re going to let that turn back into its native hardwood, mixed hardwood stands,” he said.
The only discussion at the meeting Monday came when Alderwoman Sharon Davis asked where the revenue from timber sales would go. Smith said it has traditionally been deposited in the water fund. Smith said he expects the harvest to produce 200,000 to 220,000 board feet and that the minimum bid will be set at $16,000, though he will have a better estimate in the spring when he can get into the patches and check on how many more trees have blown down.
“There’s three feet of snow in the woods right now, so it’s hard to get a good estimate,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
