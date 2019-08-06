The city has 155 ash trees left and plans to keep 100 of them.
The Department of Public works set out last year to remove most of the city’s ash trees after the emerald ash borer — an invasive insect that destroys ash trees — was found in Vermont. The plan was initially to cut them all down, but that was modified after city officials learned of an insecticide treatment that would be more cost-effective than cutting down the largest of the trees.
“They did the inventory in October and came up with the plan to inoculate 100 trees,” Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said. “We have removed 144 trees since early April.
There were two that had to be contracted to be removed because of proximity to power lines. That cost $1,100.”
Chemicals were applied in May and June and are to be re-applied every two years.
“They’re more than halfway through the project,” Wennberg said. “Now that we have a new budget, we’ll be purchasing a stump grinder because we have 144 tree stumps in the city right-of-way. ... We’ve never had this many to do so we’ve done that through contractors or rented equipment. If you look at the volume we have to deal with, it would cost as much to rent it as buy it.”
Wennberg said the stumps are not pulled out, but ground in place down to about a foot below ground level and then covered with topsoil. Grindings are taken to the stump dump near the reservoir.
Replacement plantings will follow in the near future.
“We’ll probably look at that more aggressively in the spring,” Wennberg said. “I think there may have been a few done, but we didn’t get very aggressive about it.”
Wennberg has said that replacement plantings will be diverse with the hope of avoiding mass removals in the future. He said they have a list that includes red oak, bur oak, chestnut oak, swamp white oak, red maple, honey locust, crab apple, Japanese lilac, tulip tree, ginkgo, hackberry, callery pear, American chestnut, blue beech, Kentucky coffee tree, little-leaf linden, boulevard linden, London planetree, triumph elm and river birch. One ash tree — the oak-leaf mountain ash — is also listed.
Wennberg said that which of the replacement trees go on a street will be determined by location.
“Some locations are appropriate for some and not others,” he said.
