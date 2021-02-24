What makes a good city assessor?
Seven people are seeking to fill the position from which Barry Keefe is retiring after 20 years.
Kurt Kaffenberger, an appraiser based in Winooski and chairman of the Vermont Board of Real Estate Appraisers, expressed surprise that the position is not appointed in Rutland and said if he were a city voter, he would want someone who already has experience in the job.
“I would be looking for someone who has a track record being a successful assessor in a similar community ... maybe not as the lead person, but having worked under an assessor,” he said. “I don’t think that for a municipality the size of Rutland, you’re going to want someone who has no experience with assessing. It’s a big job. You have to deal with doing all evaluations and being able to defend them.”
Starting out as an assessor in Rutland, he said, would be much harder than getting one’s feet wet in a smaller town.
“You have a wider variety of property types,” he said. “Each one has to be assessed and it’s a huge task.”
The candidates who made themselves available for interviews this week each said they were up for that task.
Melinda Eaton said she got on-the-job experience serving three years on the Board of Listers in Fair Haven.
“I was good,” she said. “I worked with Judy Reed who was amazing. She’d been there for 100 years, it felt like. She knew the ins and outs of every house we looked at, it seemed like.”
Eaton, who works as a liquor broker, said she has a master’s degree in accounting and that she is a Rutland native, but would come into City Hall as a “neutral body.”
Kam Johnston — who is also running for mayor, Board of Aldermen, city treasurer and School Board — said he lacks formal education as an assessor, but considers himself extensively self-taught. In addition to being involved in fighting the assessments on his mother’s properties in the city, he said he has attended hearings in West Rutland and Wallingford to learn as much as he can about the process.
Johnston said he even tried to enroll in the assessor training put on by the Vermont Department of Taxes, but that it was only available to people who actually held the position. He said he has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and a background in working with computer systems.
He said he would employ two “side listers,” effectively creating a three-person panel.
“While I may not have all the traditional tactics, I think all my observational background in the process weighs heavily in my ability to do the job.
Katie Langlois said she had worked with Keefe, supporting his office, as part of her duties as delinquent tax collector, a job she has held in the city for five years.
“When he’s out, I update all the records and answer all the questions,” she said. “I know the machines, the programs, how the parcels have to be listed.”
She said she has an extensive real estate background, having been a licensed real estate salesperson and main title searcher for Ryan Smith & Carbine. She noted she has been widely endorsed by assessors and appraisers in the Rutland area.
“I can look at a property from the records and determine many different things,” she said. “I’m very familiar with survey maps. I can write metes and bounds descriptions. I did all the tax sales in the city.”
Michel Messier, who made unsuccessful runs for mayor and city treasurer in 2019, said he believes his suitability for the position is demonstrated by his track record of identifying undervalued properties, buying them below market value, fixing them up and selling them at market value.
“I go into databases and those databases include the city databases,” he said. “I put in offers to buy properties based on my own assessments.”
Messier said he has a bachelor’s in accounting and a master’s in finance and has held jobs where he had to appraise corporate property in preparation for tax filing. He said he has gone through the entire construction process from land acquisition to habitation.
“I’ve had my boots on the ground,” he said. “I know Rutland very well.”
Gregory Thayer, who made an unsuccessful mayoral bid in 1999 before serving on the Board of Aldermen from 2000-04, said he has done appraisal work in his career as a real estate lender.
“I was a manager in real estate financing,” he said. “I was an underwriter.”
Thayer also touted his master’s degree in accounting, which he said included training in market analysis.
Thayer found himself in controversy in recent months because of some heated social media exchanges.
Thayer said this week exchanges did not reflect what his demeanor would be in office.
“I’m very professional, very humble, very compassionate,” he said. “I’m a great guy and I’m going to stand up for what I believe in.”
Johnston’s mother Marge Johnston, also is running for assessor — and mayor and treasurer. Kam Johnston has said he is acting as her media adviser and that she is declining to participate in interviews.
Repeated attempts to reach C.C. Wiegel, the seventh candidate, were unsuccessful.
