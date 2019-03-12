City officials are promising careful consideration of the proposed sign ordinance.
The Planning Commission’s draft was unveiled and sent to the Board of Aldermen for consideration in early January. The Charter and Ordinance Committee held a hearing on it late last month, presided over by Alderman Christopher Ettori, the committee’s vice chairman. Ettori said with the annual post-election reorganization of the board taking place next week, the next hearing won’t happen before April at the earliest.
The ordinance, aimed at beautifying the city’s commercial districts, reduces the largest allowable size of signs in the city, bans internally lit signs outside downtown and bans signs with electronic messages. Existing signs would be grandfathered, though a number of circumstances could trigger a requirement that businesses bring their signs into compliance with the newer rules. Also, the ordinance divides the city into five districts with different signage rules.
The committee ended the last meeting with a list of questions and discussion points.
“We really were trying to look at parts of the sign ordinance,” he said. “I don’t think anyone has a sense of the ordinance overall, where it’s going to go.”
Ettori said his sense of the board was that the general opinion is that the ordinance contains “a good product,” but needs to be thoroughly examined.
“I know it won’t look exactly like the proposed ordinance, but I do think something will come out of committee, and we’ll have something in a couple months,” he said.
The discussion points generated by the committee include the rationale for the size requirements, whether the districts should be rearranged to map to city zoning, and if the enforcement mechanisms make sense. Ettori said he personally had concerns that the bar for removing a sign from grandfathered status might be too low, and he questioned restricting internally lit signs to downtown as well.
“I’m not sure that makes the most sense on Route 7 South,” he said.
Mayor David Allaire, meanwhile, said he is concerned that the ordinance seems “rather prohibitive,” and he wants to have a discussion with the business community.
“Some of the new businesses that have come in, I’ve noticed they are voluntarily putting in smaller signs,” he said during a mayoral debate prior to the election. “That seems to be the trend.”
Allaire said he took this trend as evidence that regulation was not needed.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
