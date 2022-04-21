Rutland cannabis shops likely will face state and local scrutiny.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend the full Board of Aldermen appoint a board of cannabis commissioners to function similarly to the Board of Liquor Control Commissioners, which is made up of the aldermen and makes recommendations about licensing to state authorities.
The committee also got a rundown from City Attorney Matthew Bloomer on the extent to which they regulate marijuana sales and sellers in the city, whose presence city voters authorized in a referendum on Town Meeting Day. Bloomer said such businesses would be subject to the same zoning and ordinances as other businesses, but the city may not regulate them to a greater extent than other businesses.
“The state control board was pretty explicit in that it didn’t want to give local authority unfettered regulation,” he said. “Certainly, if there’s something unique about a cannabis business, the ordinance could consider that.”
Bloomer pointed to the just-enacted ordinance requiring grocery stores to collect stray shopping carts as a unique aspect of a type of business that can be subject to regulation.
He also stated that while zoning will apply to cannabis retailers, the city cannot “zone them out” or confine them to certain areas in ways that would not apply to other businesses. He said cannabis retailers might figure into the rewrite of the zoning ordinance that was underway but Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste has said he is comfortable applying existing zoning regulations to the businesses.
Operations that strictly sell cannabis products would effectively be stores, he said, while those that combine retail and production, like the now-defunct Vermont Truffle Co., would fall under “cottage industry.”
Handling marijuana the same way the city handles liquor was broadly agreed to at the meeting, though board member Anna Tadio questioned whether the city was failing to be “business friendly” by applying a second layer of supervision to an industry already regulated by the state.
“At least with liquor, it has maintained good bar relationships,” board member Sharon Davis replied. “Local bars, if they are having issues, have an opportunity to come before us and have a conversation before anything happens.”
Joshua MacDuff, who is planning to open a retail shop in the area, told the committee he would be nervous about going before such a board when it includes members who, as aldermen, been openly hostile toward allowing marijuana sales in the city.
Mayor David Allaire reiterated that it would be handled identically to liquor sales and that the state included the option to create a local control board to allow local authorities to work with businesses.
“The city voted on it,” he said. “We want you to be successful, and we want to play a role in it in a positive way.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.