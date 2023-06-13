Water notice
Buy Now

On Tuesday, Rutland City began making good on sent out water shut-off notices it sent out last month.

 GORDON DRITSCHILO / staff photo

The city sent out water shut-off notices for the first time in a decade last month, and Tuesday Mayor Michael Doenges said they made good on them.

“The treasurer’s office works very hard on collections,” Doenges said. “They’re trying every which way from Sunday to get in contact with the tenants and the property owners.”

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.