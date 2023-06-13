The city sent out water shut-off notices for the first time in a decade last month, and Tuesday Mayor Michael Doenges said they made good on them.
“The treasurer’s office works very hard on collections,” Doenges said. “They’re trying every which way from Sunday to get in contact with the tenants and the property owners.”
The city shut off water to five properties Tuesday morning, most of them vacant, Doenges said. One property — 163 Forest St. — had tenants, but City Treasurer Mary Markowski said late Tuesday afternoon that she expected to have a payment agreement in place with the owner and the water back on by the end of the day.
Water shut-offs to occupied properties have generally been followed by the properties being condemned by the Building and Zoning office. Neither the tenants nor owner of 163 Forest St. could be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.
The notices went out to the 24 properties with the largest delinquencies — the city initially compiled a list of 25, but Markowski said they found one property was listed twice under different names. Markowski said eight paid in full and another 11 made payment agreements. Those accounts added up to $173,000 in delinquencies, according to Markowski.
That left the Forest Street property, as well as 301 West St., 1506 Post Rd., 21 Stratton Road and 3 Hopkins St. Doenges said all of those were believed to be vacant but that property owners had not requested water shut-offs
“The five that got shut off had an average delinquent bill of 3½ years,” Public Works Commissioner Robert Protivanski said.
Protivanski said the shutoffs proceeded without incident.
Markowski said water will not be turned back on to the properties without full payment or “an acceptable payment agreement.” Doenges and Markowski also emphasized that breaking a payment agreement would result in a prompt shutoff.
Doenges said notices had gone out for a second round of shut-offs that will take place later this month.
“We’re doing 25 at a time,” he said. “We’re taking a very surgical approach.”
Markowski said last month that the city’s water and sewer delinquencies exceeded $800,000.