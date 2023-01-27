Rain Standalone
Pedestrians walk down Merchants Row in downtown Rutland in 2018.

 File photo by Robert Layman

The city is planning for a long, hard look at its streets.

The Community and Economic Development Committee voted on Thursday to recommend the Board of Aldermen allocate $7,500 from the newly created grant-matching fund to cover the city’s 10% match on a $75,000 Better Connections grant it hopes to use to develop a comprehensive bike/pedestrian plan for Rutland.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

