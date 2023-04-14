Mayor Michael Doenges said Friday that not everyone will have somewhere to go when the state stops housing homeless people in hotels come June.
“I don’t think it’s realistic there’s a place for everybody,” he said. “I think what we’ll find is reconnecting people to resources they had before the program is one of the things we can do best.”
The state began using hotels as de facto homeless shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic. While drug activity and other crime associated with the population staying at the hotels has been a significant source of tension locally, officials have also recognized the program has sheltered people who need it. With the program set to end for some participants next month and for others in June, Doenges said he is looking to organize a resource fair, connecting people leaving the hotels to local social service agencies.
“It’s a way for the people in the hotels to connect with resources in town,” he said. “This would be a place where they can all come together, visit those 10-(foot)-by-10-(foot) tents, go from tent to tent and see what resources are available to them in town.”
Doenges said that some of the participants will be able to move back in with family and friends they were staying with prior to the pandemic — the program was intended in part to help promote social distancing.
“Some other people, their support system might be elsewhere,” he said. “There might be some transitional housing that becomes available. ... Then there might be a population we cannot serve, and we have to look at that.”
Thomas Donahue, executive director of BROC Community Action, said the hotel population is not the only one facing an uncertain future. He said a state rental assistance program launched under COVID is scheduled to end at roughly the same time.
“Not everybody is going to be out at once,” he said. “However, a huge number of people are going to be out over two months. That’s a significant event because housing’s not available. ... The housing crisis is real and it’s here. I am saying this is not going to be the summer of love.”
Donahue has had staff working directly with hotel residents to connect them to other services, and that recently they have found a significant need for people to get the identification they’ll need to access a number of programs.
“A lot of these folks don’t have IDs for one reason or another,” he said. “They’ve expired — I couldn’t tell you all the reasons. ... A lot of those are required, or you can’t even get into these application processes.”
Doenges and Donahue said a portion of the hotel residents will wind up sleeping outdoors when the program ends — a result that Donahue says particularly bothers him — because there simply is nowhere for them to go. The Open Door Mission is a “high-bar” shelter, Doenges noted. Donahue praised the work the Housing Trust of Rutland County did building it’s Lincoln Place facility, which provides on-site mental health services, but said there simply are not enough units.
“We need to be creating many more Lincoln Places,” he said. “I think those models are the answer.”
It’s an effort that should have been started earlier, Donahue said, and started by the state rather than left to local organizations.
“This is a top-level issue that, administration after administration, hasn’t been addressed,” he said. “We stand ready. When the state says ‘We have a program and we need you to implement it,’ we’ll go.”
Meanwhile, Donahue said his staff is doing what it can.
“One at a time, we’ve been having some success getting people housed,” he said. “We had a gentleman who was just placed in Sheldon Towers. ... There’s a gentleman who was living under River Street Bridge — we got him not just housed but employed at Westminster Cracker. ... It’s a painstaking process. It’s one person at a time, one family at a time.”
Statewide, Donahue said, there are 1,800 people who need housing. The local numbers are murkier. Doenges said he’s been told the hotel population stands at 360, but that he was not sure how many of those have pre-COVID arrangements to which they can return. Donahue said he suspects the number of people in need is higher.
“Even if it’s that low number, 300, that’s a lot of people,” he said.
