A trio of Rutlanders were arrested with unusually pure fentanyl this week, according to law enforcement.
Charles Keefe, 38, and Dustin Thompson, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of fentanyl trafficking and possession of cocaine. Bobbijo Keefe, 27, pleaded not guilty Friday in the same court to the same charges. Each of the charged face a combined maximum of 40 years in prison.
Charles Keefe and Thompson were held for lack of $35,000 bail, while Bobbijo Keefe was held for lack of $10,000 bail.
All three are listed as residents of 17 Kingsley Court, which Rutland City Police raided Thursday morning with the help of federal investigators, according to affidavits. Police said the raid was the execution of a search warrant ordered by Judge Cortland Corsones at the conclusion of an investigation detailed in documents that were not immediately available Friday afternoon.
Court documents that were available said that police entered the apartment shortly after 6 a.m. and found drugs in the Keefes’ pockets, “within (Thompson’s) grasp” on a table, in a bedroom and in a fanny pack stashed in a hole in the bathroom’s drywall. Police said the Keefes admitted to selling drugs to support their own addictions, and said Thompson had connected them to other dealers.
Police said they seized more than 60 grams of cocaine and a total of about 16 grams of fentanyl.
Rutland County State’s Ian Sullivan attorney said only 70 milligrams of fentanyl are needed to meet the threshold of a trafficking charge, but that the purity of the fentanyl seized at the Kingsley Court address set it apart.
“It’s not a mixture of fentanyl and something else, which is different than how we usually see substances that test positive for fentanyl,” Sullivan said. “The way the police see fentanyl most often ... is cut with other drugs like heroin or cocaine and other cutting agents. ... It is rare to see a person who uses drugs having undiluted fentanyl.
Sullivan said the presence of pure fentanyl in the local drug market should encourage addicts to get into treatment or at the very least be careful in their consumption.
“Because fentanyl can be so lethal in such small quantities, the way drug distributors cut fentanyl with other drugs is a real delicate balancing act between delivering a fatal product and delivering one that is just really awful in and of itself,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.