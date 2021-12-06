The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to buy 50,000 masks and urge Rutlanders to use them but stopped short of a mandate.
The resolution was offered to the board as a compromise by Mayor David Allaire, who said he remains opposed to mask mandates but that he was “in lock-step” with public health officials on the need for people to wear masks in indoor public spaces; get vaccinated; and maintain social distancing.
A mandate, the mayor said, would be unenforceable, ineffective and divisive. “I think that’s something this community doesn’t need right now,” he said.
Alderman James Franco attempted to add an amendment to the resolution that would have turned it into a mandate, but his motion failed for lack of a second.
Franco said he was disappointed that the board wasn’t going further, especially when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was calling for mask-wearing in locations with high community rates of transmission.
“Quite frankly, Rutland County is clearly in that state,” he said. “It would be irresponsible of us not to consider the only tool that has been granted to us by the state. ... I’m all for unity, but I’m also for action.”
Nobody offered any debate on Franco’s amendment.
The discussion opened with an appeal from Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO Claudio Fort, who did not ask specifically for a mandate but, rather, for support from the city, saying that the hospital’s capacity had been strained by the recent upsurge in cases, as well as by people coming in for non-COVID-related care that was delayed during the earlier phase of the pandemic.
“I think ever since the government lifted restrictions in May, people felt safe to come back in the water and come back to the hospital,” Fort said.
Fort said roughly 20% of the hospital’s patients had COVID, and he confirmed that RRMC was short-staffed.
“We are asking our community to help us out to preserve our hospital capacity,” he said. “Everybody knows the routine. ... What I don’t want to see is our caregivers in the front lines having to make choices we’ve never had to make in an American hospital system.”
Fort advised particular caution through the holiday season, which began recently between Thanksgiving, and Hanukkah that ended last evening.
“That’s not to say you can’t get together with people over the holidays, but try to be careful of what you’re doing,” he said, urging people to get tested and isolate if they are feeling sick.
Vermont reported 246 new cases Monday, with 78 people hospital, 25 in ICUs. The death toll stood at 417. Rutland County had 24 of the new cases, with a 14-day total of 805.
The only public comment came from two people from outside the city. A Shrewsbury man asked about the number of breakthrough cases and comorbidities. Fort said that would be available through the state Department of Health. Also, a Brandon woman urged against a mandate, saying she could not wear masks and would not come to Rutland were a mandate passed.
Alderman Thomas DePoy offered an amendment, and it was unanimously approved, calling on local health care providers to make an effort to make the vaccine more readily available. He said that over the weekend he went to four local pharmacies, and one in New Hampshire, and was told at each that vaccines were only available by appointment and that the wait was in the neighborhood of two weeks.
Fort said he knew vaccine clinics were happening locally but that he did not have details.
The resolution said masks will be available at City Hall and Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region, or CEDRR, for distribution to businesses that want to make them available to customers.
The cost of the masks and how they will be funded was not discussed at the meeting.
