As social media has become a dominant forum for public discourse, the conduct of elected officials on those platforms has been met with increased scrutiny.
Examples abound — both locally and nationally — of elected officials making comments or sharing content in the form of posts, photos and memes that others have deemed harmful and offensive.
Rutland City Alderman Paul Clifford has twice been the center of social media controversy. In 2019, he shared a post calling white privilege “The ability to suffer life’s universal indignities without blaming another ethnic group,” with the text printed over a picture of an impoverished white family. At the time, both his fellow Aldermen and Mayor David Allaire condemned the post.
In January, Clifford once again drew criticism for sharing a post espousing a debunked conspiracy theory that antifa activists were behind the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Clifford has since apologized for both posts.
In Bennington last fall, Mount Anthony Union School District Board member Ed Letourneau drew sharp public backlash for making comments on social media that many considered racist. In the comments, as reported by VTDigger, Letourneau seemed to justify police using deadly force against Black people and evoked the eugenics movement in reference to liberals.
While Letourneau has ignored calls to resign, the School Board stripped him of his committee assignments and in December voted to censure him.
Also last year, Mill River Unified Union School District Board member Liz Filskov was called out by some community members over comments she made on social media suggesting certain district residents were racist and that objections to the Black Lives Matter movement were a symptom of white supremacy. Filskov ultimately apologized for her comments.
Nationally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has been criticized by both parties for her conduct on social media. Greene has suggested that mass shootings and the 9/11 attacks were staged, and that the 2018 California wildfires were the result of an extraterrestrial laser controlled by a prominent Jewish banking family. She has also promoted QAnon conspiracy theories and indicated support for the execution of Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
This month, the House of Representatives voted to remove Greene from the education and budget committees over her remarks.
As recently as this week, Tim Boyd, mayor of Colorado City, Texas, resigned amid fallout over a Facebook post in which he effectively told citizens impacted by a massive winter storm to fend for themselves, writing, “Sink or swim it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout.”
When incidents like these arise, there are often calls for accountability. But what should the consequences be, who should decide them and to what extent is one’s right to free speech an adequate defense?
Earlier this month, the Herald asked all candidates currently running for office in Rutland City to share their thoughts on the matter. Candidates were asked to respond in writing to the following question:
How should elected officials who post or share content on social media platforms that is deemed problematic or offensive be held accountable?
(Editor’s note: Comments have been edited for length and clarity.)
Mayoral candidates
Mayor David Allaire: The voters hold the ultimate accountability to all elected officials. I have found they always end up making the right decision.
Christopher Ettori: The city needs a social media policy that outlines the expectations and consequences for elected officials using social media platforms. Warnings of some type are appropriate for first offenses. We all can make an error in judgment; the question is whether we learn from our mistakes. Public admonishments by the Board of Aldermen, as the legal entity that represents the city, are appropriate for additional violations. By doing so, the public can be informed of the significant issues and ramifications of such posts on our city’s image. It is an informed public that needs to hold elected officials truly accountable.
Sam Gorruso: I don’t let social media posts bother me. After working in radio, I’ve worked with a lot of announcers who would say things just to get the audience stirred up when in fact the announcers themselves were pretty quiet and reserved in “real life” and were not confrontational face to face. … I think like a letter to the editor where someone really, really thinks they are going to solve the world’s problems by writing a letter and then again by posting on social media, it’s just entertainment. It gets people talking, It calls attention to the medium it was placed in. It’s a great way for people to vent, especially during these times of the pandemic.
Kam Johnston: Kam Johnston doesn’t have any social media accounts, … Kam has relied on free media to get his message out to the public. The general public is best suited to address offensive posts. As a degree holder (with honors) in Public Administration, Kam Johnston believes in limited government. We must be vary careful when government attempts to limit speech rights of anyone. “Elected officials” should not do official business on social media or private email accounts. No government action is necessary on social media posts. The press and the general public are doing an adequate job of policing “local” social media. (Johnston is also running for treasurer, assessor, alderman and school commissioner.)
Marjorie “Marge” Johnston declined to comment. (Johnston is also running for treasurer and assessor.)
Kathleen Krevetski: Who decides offensive? “Desiderata” the poem says, “Go placidly amid the noise and haste, Remember what peace there may be in silence.” Anyone acting offensive exposes true temperament. Doing nothing keeps perpetrators in the dark until wise electors vote them out. “Desiderata” states, “Speak your truth quietly and clearly, listen to others, even the dull & ignorant, they too have their story.” Threatened violence or harm or becoming insurrectionists against the United States is breaking the law. The judicial system should prosecute to the full extent of the law. Criminals should lose social media privileges.
Matthew Godnick Seager: I disagree with the premise that the media should have any role in determining what is problematic or offensive. The role of the press is to report the news, not to interpret, spin, or tell anyone else how to think about it. I’m a strong proponent of free speech and the marketplace of ideas. Let the voters decide at the ballot box whether or not to hold elected officials accountable for their social media posts.
City Treasurer candidates
City Treasurer Mary Markowski did not respond to requests for comment.
City Assessor candidates
Melinda Eaton: There are many unanswerable questions, such as who determines something is problematic or offensive, what one sees a hate-filled rhetoric others will not, there are myriad examples of nuanced speech that can be construed to be offensive to some but not others and what is the timeline that one gets to look at to determine what type of person someone is. Thus I can’t give a full answer to this question, as there are too many avenues to take into consideration that cannot be put into 100 words.
Katie Burke Langlois: I believe that every elected official should be accountable for whatever they decide to post on social media. The elected official has a duty to conduct themselves with integrity on all platforms, whether online or in person. They should be held accountable by the voters. If the voters that have elected said official into office find that their conduct on social media was either offensive or problematic, then the recourse should be to vote them out of office.
“Champlain” Michel Messier: We need to apply; do to others as you would have done to you, while balancing our rights to free speech, press and assembly, due process, redress of grievances and the freedom of information from our government. Equal protection under the law brings into it Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, interpreted to provide blanket immunity to all “internet intermediaries” for any third-party content.
Gregory Thayer: I support the First Amendment to our Constitution with Case Laws. As long as it is free from violence and illegal activity is not being committed. People have a right to speak freely, and I would argue that all voices should be heard. I support direct and brutal truth. Whom is measuring “problematic or offensive” language? Because everyone’s speech differs. In the end, the voters will decide at the next election day. If criminal in nature, I support Law & Order, plus our criminal process will prevail.
Attempts to contact C.C. Wiegel were unsuccessful.
Aldermanic candidates
John Atwood: Ultimately it is the voters who hold public officials accountable. Officials should not be surprised when voters judge them by what they post online or say to the media. Instead of posting negativity or false information, officials should use social media to inform citizens, seek input on policy, and promote Rutland City. The city needs a Social Media Policy for both elected officials and city employees. These are common in the corporate world. They provide guidance on how individuals can promote and support city marketing and outreach efforts as well as set expectations for what types of communication are appropriate.
Rick Battles: Everyone has freedom of speech, and if you don’t agree with their comments you take care of it by not supporting them in their next run for political office.
John Cioffi, Jr.: Every person should be held accountable for what they post. There should be a social media policy in place with discipline ranging from minor to expulsion.
Chad Snyder-DeAngelis: Accountability for those in political office has never been more relevant than in today’s instantly visible social media environment. Current politicians and those aspiring for political office must be held accountable for statements and images that are offensive or harmful to others. Those in elected public office who do not show genuine remorse for derogatory past statements and a path towards understanding, with a plan for moving forward positively, must face sanctions by their peers and government, up to and including being removed from office. While many of us have made misinformed statements in the past, we must always strive for constant improvement.
Alderman Thomas DePoy: I believe that everyone who holds elective office is held accountable for any and all of their actions every two to four years at election time. At no time should there be an attempt to remove someone from office for something they may or may not believe if it differs from your opinion. The only thing someone should be removed from office for is if it has been proven that they have committed an act which is against the law. If we are going to begin to try and remove people from office for their beliefs, other than at election time, then we will no longer live in a democratic society.
Mike Doenges: Social media is designed to get the most reaction and engagement with the least amount of effort from the viewer. … This being the case, elected officials should be cautious about posting perspectives and opinions that contradict the views of the people that chose to elect them, or that may be inflammatory to the general public. One of the amazing things about this country is that we do have freedom of speech, however that does not mean that we should use that freedom to divide people, be it locally or globally. … (E)lected officials should be held accountable, by the voters — everyone has the power to respond. … Citizens always have the ability to hold the government that represents them, accountable, by using their own voices, and their own votes.
Thomas Franco: Elected officials have the responsibility of serving as examples for the community. When elected officials post problematic or offensive content, they fail their constituents by sending a clear message that spewing hate is acceptable. We must hold our elected officials accountable for this type of behavior. No person seeking to embolden systemic and institutionalized racism in our country under the guise of free speech should wield the power of elected office. Furthermore, simple apologies are not enough. We must do the hard work of critically examining and undoing years of biases that have been instilled in us.
Alderman William “Billy” Gillam: A wise person once told me, the Rule of 2,2,1, “use your senses proportionally, you have two ears, two eyes and one mouth, use them in that order.” Always observe what is happening, listen to all sides, and speak wisely, respectfully, with the facts, and clear information that people can understand. As a servant leader, I will constantly follow that rule. Elected officials have always been accountable for what they say, act, and the performance of their office. The final judge on our freedom of speech, or “accountability” is the election, ultimately the final say is the VOTERS!
Russell Glitman: Posting and sharing content is the same as speaking in any public place or forum but the audience is global and offensive acts left unchallenged can stigmatize a community. While the ballot box is the ultimate accountability recourse, sometimes the offense is so reprehensible that censure or removal from office must be pursued. Leaders can use these as teachable moments. That is how Gov. Phil Scott reacted to former-President Donald Trump’s incitement of insurrection that began with tweets long before Jan. 6, 2021. That is what the Board of Aldermen should have done on Jan. 19, 2021.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis: I firmly believe that free speech is essential to democracy. Of course, if any speech is illegal, legal measures should be taken to curtail it. Offensive speech should be met in the usual way, with public argumentation. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Matt Merritt declined to comment.
Robert “Buddy” Miles: The question does not have a right or wrong answer. Who is the entity that decides what is problematic or offensive? This country gives everyone free speech. Someone can say one thing and I am sure someone somewhere can find it offensive. I believe in free speech, so what is said by someone is their right. We do not have to agree with what is said, but they have a right to say what they want.
Devon Neary: I believe our elected officials should be role models for the community. Yes, free speech laws protect personal social media accounts, but we should expect local leaders to consider not only their personal freedoms, but the way their behavior impacts the entire community. It is ultimately our, the voters, responsibility to hold elected officials accountable on election day. We must choose candidates that best represent the values of our community. We must choose candidates that are unified in holding themselves and their colleagues to a higher standard.
David O’Brien: The answer to your question at its most basic is that office holders and candidates are accountable to the voters for their statements. More deeply the right to free speech is at the core of our Republic, and therefore this community: Justice Louis D. Brandeis once said, “If there be time to expose through discussion, the falsehoods and fallacies, to avert the evil by the processes of education, the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence.”
Matthew Reveal declined to answer, writing in an email, “I don’t feel that it is a question that people would be weighing in to whether I would be a good Alderman for the City of Rutland.”
Carrie Savage: It should go without saying that elected officials should not be posting or sharing offensive photos or content. If, and when, it should be found that publicly elected officials are using their social media platforms to send messaging that is abusive and objectionable, the case should be reviewed by the governing body of their peers who can decide the next step of censure should be taken.
School Commissioner candidates
Marisa Kiefaber: Elected officials are leaders and role models whose actions affect their communities. I believe this means they should be held accountable for any problematic or offensive comments or actions, no matter in-person or online. This accountability should vary depending on the severity of their actions and could include restorative justice practices, educational trainings, public apologies, and, if necessary, removal from office.
Tricia O’Connor: Unless a crime has been committed, elected officials are ultimately held accountable at the ballot box.
Commissioner Matthew Olewnik: Your question is itself problematic. Who is the arbiter of what speech is out of bounds? Simply, people who wish to post speech in a public forum should be prepared for the consequences of their speech, including the opprobrium of the community.
Commissioner Charlene Seward declined to comment.
Stephanie Stoodley: I think society as a whole, the last several years, takes things that individual speak verbally or on social media and blows things out of proportion. While I understand something could be offensive to one, it may not be to another. When offending someone how exactly do you hold someone accountable? Elected officials are still humans with a right of free speech.
Anna Tadio: Elected officials’ problematic or offensive social media content needs to be resolved publicly. At minimum, those officials should address their problematic posts and issue a formal apology. As representatives of our community, our leaders should strive to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment for ALL people. When elected officials use hate speech, derogatory or degrading language, they are setting a precedent for the entire community. I support free speech, public discourse, and our First Amendment rights. However, I do not believe that hate speech or speech that incites violence has a place on our elected official’s social media accounts. When mistakes happen, public officials should begin the healing process by owning those mistakes, formally apologizing, and actively supporting continued healing and growth.
Gordon Dritschilo contributed to this story.
