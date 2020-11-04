Cheryl Hooker is heading back to Montpelier.
There was still room for doubt as the Rutland Herald went to press Tuesday night, but as of Wednesday morning, results from the Vermont secretary of state’s website showed the Rutland Democrat had finished a solid third to retain her seat in the state Senate with all towns in the county reporting in.
“That was pleasantly surprising,” Hooker said. “I’m certainly glad. I was grateful that I did well in the city. After that, you just have to hold your breath and hope for the best.”
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, led the pack with 14,844 votes, followed by Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini with 13,993. Hooker’s final tally of 13,175 put her solidly ahead of Republican challenger Terry Williams, of Poultney, who came in fourth with 11,817. The other two Democrats in the race, Greg Cox and Larry Courcelle, finished fifth and sixth with 10,261 and 8,320, respectively.
The race also featured four independents, all of whom trailed the major-party candidates. Brittany Cavacas led that pack with 4,724, followed by Michael Shank with 2,263, Casey Jennings with 1,006 and Richard Lenchus with 551.
To an extent, the results were similar to Williams’ performance the last time he ran for Senate. In the five-candidate 2018 Republican primary, he outright won 11 towns, but came in dead last in the city, where Ed Larsen, who didn’t win a single town, picked up enough votes to edge him out. This year, Williams, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday, took a commanding first place in his native Poultney and performed very well in several of the surrounding towns, but once again trailed all the other major-party candidates in the city.
While Hooker’s roughly 1,500-vote margin in Rutland was a solid contribution to her victory, some of her cushion did come from outside the city limits. She was the first-place candidate in Brandon, Killington, Pittsfield and Middletown Springs (where she beat Williams by one vote, and also picked up votes over Williams in Pittsford, Mendon, Rutland Town and Wallingford).
Hooker said she looked forward to working with Collamore and Terenzini.
“We won’t agree on everything, but I’m sure we will agree on many of the things we need for Rutland County,” she said.
Hooker’s fellow Democrats fell short almost all across the board.
Cox tied Williams for third place in his hometown of West Rutland; Collamore for second place in Sudbury and fellow Democrat Courcelle for third in Killington. He managed second-place finishes in Pittsfield and Tinmouth, as well as third-place finishes in Killington, Shrewsbury and Pawlet but finished fourth in every city ward and fifth in Rutland Town.
Courcelle finished second to Collamore in his hometown of Mendon and had the aforementioned tie with Cox in Killington, but otherwise lagged behind.
The four independent candidates were largely non-factors, though Michael Shank managed a fifth-place finish — ahead of Cox and Courcelle — in his hometown of Brandon; and Cavacas scored a sixth-place finish ahead of Courcelle in Fair Haven.
