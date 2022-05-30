Rutland City commemorated Memorial Day with a ceremony at West Street Cemetery Monday morning.
About 60 people filled the historic cemetery for the annual event sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 648.
Overcast skies gave way to sunshine as the ceremony commenced with the procession of the Post 648 color guard accompanied by the tune of “America the Beautiful,” played by the Rutland High School Band.
The band played a selection of patriotic tunes throughout the ceremony that also included “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
Master of ceremonies John Pisanelli, incoming commander for VFW Post 648, greeted the crowd, stating, “The purpose of this ceremony is to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for their country so we can enjoy the freedoms we have now.”
Phil Carroll, chaplain of Post 648, then honored prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action by draping a black banner over a vacant chair.
In his address to the crowd, Mayor David Allaire noted the true meaning of Memorial Day, calling it a “sacred day of remembrance” and more than simply the unofficial start of the summer season.
“With the news of tragedies in our schools and the war in Ukraine, I believe it's more important than ever to recognize those who are serving and those who have fallen for our freedoms,” he said.
Allaire suggested several ways people could honor those who died in service.
“For example, help the VFW distribute red poppies as a visual reminder of our military, visit a wounded veteran at home, educate our children — and this is so important — about past wars and services the military provides, visit a military museum or historic site, and observe the National Moment of Remembrance,” he said.
Bev Allen, president of Post 648 Auxiliary, laid a wreath in front of the large granite monument located at the front of the cemetery honoring local residents who served in wars dating back to the American Revolution.
A lone member of the RHS band played “Taps” on the trumpet while Carroll and another VFW official lowered the U.S. flag to half-staff.
The ceremony concluded with a benediction delivered by Donaleen Farwell, senior vice president of Post 648 Auxiliary.
Several local elected officials attended Monday’s event, including Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland.
As the crowd dispersed, Fagan, a retired colonel who served three decades in the U.S. Army and Vermont Army National Guard, struck a somber tone as he reflected on the importance of the holiday.
“The United States has sent a lot of our service members to foreign shores to protect our interests here so that it doesn't come — whatever conflagration is going on — doesn't come here,” he said. “The members that did not return should never die alone. This remembrance makes sure — and will always make sure, as long as we hold them, and that's the reason why we should always hold them — that they did not die alone.”
