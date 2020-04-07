The new "smart" water meter system continues to bedevil the city as the Department of Public Works tries to get one of the vendors to fix a major component.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg told the Board of Aldermen Monday that two-thirds of the meters are not reporting usage the way they are supposed to. Wennberg said the meters are recording usage properly, but the radio system that is supposed to collect that data isn't working.
Wennberg said staff can still drive around and collect readings from most of the noncommunicative meters with a mobile unit, but the point of the new system was so they wouldn't have to do that.
"It's extremely tedious and basically the opposite of what we purchased this system to do," he said. "They're all supposed to be communicating through the fixed networks. We should be able to sit at our desks."
Even then, Wennberg said, a couple hundred of the radios won't even transmit to the mobile unit. Wennberg said they could go into houses to read those manually, but won't because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We'll send an estimated bill and deal with it when all the dust settles," he said, adding that they are giving homeowners the option to read the meters themselves and have their estimated bills based on what they self-report.
Wennberg said the radio system is made by a company called Itron — attempts to reach Itron's Liberty Lake, Wash., corporate office were unsuccessful Tuesday — which was contracted for that part of the system by FATHOM Water Systems, the company the city hired to conduct the changeover and then run the new system.
When FATHOM went out of business — after several issues with the billing system that saw the Board of Aldermen begin more closely monitoring the project — the city began forging its own relationships with the various subcontractors, including Itron.
"They told us all the warranties flow through to us, so they'll honor the warranties," Wennberg said. "But they haven't."
Wennberg said he spent 4½ months trying to get a scope of work and a price from Itron for getting everything working properly. When they finally responded, Wennberg said it was nothing he could sign off on. He said he could not discuss the specifics because they were subject to ongoing negotiations.
"It's so far away from what we need, I have to give you folks a heads-up that this is not heading in a comfortable direction," Wennberg told the board.
Alderman Sam Gorruso said he hoped the city would at least be sitting on any payments to Itron until the system is fixed. Mayor David Allaire said that was the case.
"I can guarantee you that until we get some sort of satisfaction, there isn't anything that's going to get paid," Allaire said.
Wennberg said Tuesday that despite all the difficulties, he still considered the new system a necessary step toward modernity for the city.
"Starting down the road the way we did, certainly, clearly was ill-fated," he said. "We had to do something. We didn't have a choice. The situation was untenable. Has this been a rolling series of disasters on the part of our contractor? Yes. Someone at the business school is going to write an interesting case study on this some day."
Once the transmission system is working, Wennberg said, the city will be where it needs to be.
"We can't seem to figure out what it will take to get us there," he said.
(1) comment
Typical for the Rutland City leaders. Same as the school board, fire chief, police department. No real vetting and throwing away our tax dollars over and over and over again. Then blame the people our "leadership" never fully vetted or checked out. No wonder we are one of i,f not the highest tax municipality in the state with this total lack of leadership and complete waste of our money.
