The city has begun cleaning up 107 Library Ave. after the owner didn’t, Mayor David Allaire said Monday.
The clean-up is pursuant to a public health order issued last year after Richard Mailhiot, who owns the property, was found to be pumping sewage from his basement into his backyard.
“He had been given a substantial amount to time to fix the problem and he didn’t,” Allaire said.
Allaire said that early last week, contractors began pumping out the basement and that a plumber had started working on the pipes Monday. Allaire said that due to the emergency health order, the city was able to award no-bid contracts to A1 Sewer and Drain, G.W. Savage and Bill Lohsen Plumbing and Heating for the work. Allaire said he did not know what the work would ultimately cost.
“There’s a ballpark, but I don’t have it in front of me,” he said Monday afternoon. “I’m not going to know until it’s fixed.”
Once the work is done, Allaire said he anticipates the city billing Mailhiot.
City officials said they received a complaint in June about Mailhiot pumping sewage into his backyard. Testing showed a blockage in the pipe on Mailhiot’s property, according to city health officer Michael Brookman.
Mailhiot has insisted that his pipe is not blocked and that sewage his backing up into his basement due to renovations to the city sewer system, claiming that the city’s action is part of a cover-up.
“There’s a pipe hooked up somewhere wrong but they don’t want to admit it,” Mailhiot said Monday.
Mailhiot said he was contemplating a lawsuit and that he did not intend to pay for the work.
“They’re not going to (bill him) because I didn’t tell them to do it in the first place,” he said.
The situation on Mailhiot’s property affected at least one of his neighbors — medical records included with the public health order show that Sara Walker was treated for illness related to the sewage exposure. Walker said her family spent the entire summer sick and described the ordeal as a “nightmare.”
