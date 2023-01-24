City officials closed down a Baxter Street house following a drug raid Tuesday.
Rutland City Police said two people were arrested, and drugs and a gun were seized from the house in an operation that included local and federal law enforcement.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 6:33 pm
Police said Trevor Vandenburgh, 31, of Rutland, was cited on “drug-related charges,” and Raven Blanchard, 27, of Rutland, was arrested on warrants for unrelated charges.
City Health Officer Michael Brookman said the building department was called in by police as consequence of the house’s condition.
“We went in and, sure enough, it was pretty bad in there,” Brookman said. “Needles, animal waste throughout the apartment. I believe there was a pipe leak, and they had the water shut off.”
Brookman said it was not clear how many people were living in the ostensibly single-family residence.
“One of the tenants was the daughter of the owner, and the rest, I think, were transients,” he said. “As we were boarding it up, people were still trying to get in.”
Brookman said the house cannot be reoccupied until the unsanitary conditions are resolved.
The house was the site of controversy last year, when residents there kept a dog whose behavior toward a mail carrier prompted the post office to suspend deliveries to a section of Baxter Street.
Police did not immediately respond Tuesday to inquiries about the raid. A news release stated the investigation was ongoing. Drug investigations in the city have repeatedly been taken over by federal law enforcement in recent years.
Blanchard pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to one charge of possession of stolen goods and three charges of credit card frauds — all misdemeanors — as well as to two older charges of driving without a license. Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said the latter cases had been kicked back by diversion.
Police said Blanchard was shown on-camera at Price Chopper making roughly $600 worth of purchases using a credit card that had been stolen from a vehicle in Killington.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
