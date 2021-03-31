The city finally became the official owner of the College of St. Joseph athletic center this week.
Voters authorized the $1.45 million bond for the building in November — roughly a year after the Recreation and Parks Department started using the facility — to add to the $350,000 the city had secured in grants toward the $1.8 million purchase price. The city and Heritage Family Credit Union, which took possession of the property in 2019 after efforts to reopen the campus as an innovation center failed, closed the sale Tuesday.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said she had a wide variety of plans for the property this summer, which will also be rebranded. She said Little League baseball will use the field behind the building, and another section of field will be marked off for open soccer play. She said they were still trying to decide what to do with the trails in the woods, but they were talking with volunteers about possibilities.
“We do have about 20 acres,” she said. “When you go up, the trailhead is to the left. We walked it, and there is definitely potential for some walking trails.”
Peters said there are ideas about summer concerts on the property as well, but the department is waiting to see what happens with COVID-19 restrictions.
The department relocated its offices to the building while still renting it from college trustees. The facility contains a basketball gym, racquetball court and fitness center and was heavily trafficked before being shut down and converted to essential worker child care early in the pandemic. The building has since reopened to the public, and Peters said they average 150 visitors a day.
“As soon as we start introducing programming, that number is going to skyrocket,” she said. “I think the next three years will give us some instruction on what the community wants and what they need.”
Peters said they were hopeful the developed area of the property is small enough to avoid triggering new state stormwater regulations, which would require some sort of mitigation project. Mayor David Allaire said he was waiting to hear back from an engineering consultant on the matter.
Meanwhile, Peters said they will be closed for the first three weeks of May as Heritage Family Credit Union claims its naming rights to the basketball gym, which will be rebranded the “Heritage Family Fieldhouse.”
“I like that name better than ‘gymnasium,’” Heritage CEO Matt Levandowski said.
Levandowski said during his initial negotiations with the mayor, he shaved $200,000 off the sale price in return for the naming rights for just the gym — the city retains the rights for the facility overall. The credit union will spend about $40,000 to resurface the floor, installing a logo promoting its charitable foundation, “Heritage Family Credit For You.”
“There’s a big saint on the floor now,” Levandowski said. “It’s our way of helping out the city because they would’ve had to pay for redesigning the floor and getting the saint off there. ... All of our community donations. all of our volunteerism, that goes through the foundation. We’re just getting to the point of being ready to get information out to our members about our goals and vision. I could see us doing big checks at halftime, that sort of thing.”
The balance of the campus is subject to a pending sale agreement with Heartland Communities of America, which announced last year it was planning a $50 million project to convert the property into a senior living facility. Levandowski said Wednesday he was not prepared to discuss the status of that deal, having spent the last couple weeks focusing on the deal with the city.
