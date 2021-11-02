The Board of Aldermen effectively emptied the Zamias Fund on Monday, voting to help pay for an expansion at the Paramount Theatre, as well as a study of improvements around the Amtrak station.
The board approved a request for $150,000 from the fund and another $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to help the Paramount upgrade its facilities and convert the Richardson building into a conference center.
Another vote to use $7,500 in matching funds for a grant to plan work at the train station effectively closed out the fund, said Board President Matt Whitcomb.
“That would essentially be it for that fund,” Whitcomb said.
The fund, named for the developer of the Diamond Run Mall, was created out of impact fees paid by the owners of the mall to offset the effect the mall was expected to have on downtown. The mall closed in 2019, and the property’s owners made a final payment into the fund last year.
“There were genuine concerns from throughout the downtown from small business owners they were going to take a hit when the mall opened,” Mayor David Allaire said on Tuesday. “I think those were legitimate at the time.”
Through the decades, the fund paid for a “goodwill trip” by city officials to Rutland’s sister city in Japan; underwrote Friday Night Live; helped establish the Wonderfeet Kids Museum; purchased new lighting for downtown; funded conversion of downtown spaces into apartments; helped establish a business development fund; fixed up the “Bum’s Alley” between Baxter and West streets; bought materials for a covering for the historic rail car; and funded a variety of streetscape projects.
“I think it served the city well,” Allaire said. “There’s absolutely no question through the years the aldermen and the administrations have tried to use that to address shortcomings in the downtown and needs in the downtown. ... I think the citizens have been well served.”
The Paramount has benefited from the fund at least twice before — once when it needed roof repairs; and again when it bought an HD projector screen and satellite hook-up.
The plan the city backed Monday involves the Paramount creating a 250-person capacity event space supported by a commercial kitchen and several smaller flexible suites. The multi-million dollar project is expected to bolster the Paramount’s attendance by 25% in the first five years. “A conference center downtown would absolutely be a game-changer for the district,” said Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Nikki Hindman. “We have people that look for places to have conferences in our downtown all the time. What comes with conferences is attendees looking for local, unique options to dine and shop while they’re here.”
It also means an introduction to downtown Rutland for people who might not find their way here otherwise, she said.
The board approved the expenditures upon first presentation rather than sending the request to committee for review. Whitcomb said that was unusual, but that Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette had reached out to board members individually ahead of the meeting.
“He did a lot of pre-work and answered a lot of the board’s questions before we even met,” Whitcomb said. “I think the only lingering question is what happens in the event this doesn’t meet the ARPA criteria.”
Allaire said he was pleased the board so readily approved the request.
“It sends a good message to the community, which is important, but also to other potential stakeholders like the state, that we stand behind this project,” he said.
Mallette responded to inquiries Tuesday with a statement via text message.
“The Paramount Theatre is very appreciative of the vote of confidence in this organization shared at last night’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen,” he wrote. “This investment in the future of not only The Paramount but the city as a whole is the exact kind of forward thinking that will propel our region into the future.”
