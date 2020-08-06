The Human Resources Committee voted this week to again make bias training a regular part of city government.
While department heads and numerous other city employees underwent such training in previous years, funding for it has been absent from recent budgets. A training for board members was paid for out of the mayor's contingency budget in February after significant discussion, and committee meeting Wednesday was intended by the chairwoman, Alderwoman Lisa Ryan, as a way of building on that work.
The committee voted 4-0 - Ryan said all five members attended but one was unable to vote when the time came - to request that the city's human resources director include money for bias training on a specific line in that department's budget. The committee called for language regarding bias training in the policy manual for city employees as well.
"The HR director, when this goes forth, would oversee who goes for that training - department heads, Board of Aldermen members," Ryan said. "This work should not be free. We'll find a way to pay for it."
The budget is ultimately assembled at the discretion of the mayor. Mayor David Allaire continues to recover from cancer surgery this week. During the discussions last year, he said he left the money for training out of the budget because he believed the relevant employees had already undergone the training.
"My thought is if we come out of this with the feeling this is worthwhile, we would go to (the mayor) with that recommendation," said Acting Mayor Matt Whitcomb, who will return to being president of the Board of Aldermen if Allaire returns as expected later this month.
Ryan said the meeting included a discussion about the ways the board might lead members of the public seeking to address it feel welcome - or unwelcome. She said Alderman Michael Talbott questioned the necessity of having people who address the board at meetings give their address.
"We also need to figure out how we treat each other within the board," she said. "I would say the lack of people who were engaged in this particular committee meeting was very concerning and disappointing to me."
She said after almost all the aldermen attended the February training, she thought more of them could come to the meeting meant to build on it - the meeting Wednesday was sparsely attended by aldermen who were not on the committee.
"We're trying to figure out how to move forward as a community and some of the most important people and involved people in the training aren't there," she said. "It says something to me - if you're not involved in these very important conversations, how much do you care about it?"
Whitcomb said he shared in Ryan's disappointment. He said that while he might understand board members skipping certain "mundane" committee meetings when they are not on that particular committee, this topic seemed like it should have been of broad interest to the board as a whole.
"The subject matter is important, and I think it's getting more relevant," he said. "This is an issue I think we're going to be working with really intensely moving forward. I hope we get some better participation, It's good not just for the city but for the whole community."
