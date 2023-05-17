The city has a lot of money for landlords to borrow.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to create a rental housing revolving loan fund, as well as to approve changes to the downtown revolving loan fund, partially aimed at using the latter program to encourage development of apartments downtown.
The rental housing revolving loan fund was created using $400,000 the city set aside from the more than $4 million in federal COVID stimulus Rutland received. Owners of currently vacant market rate units can apply for loans of up to $30,000 for repairs and upgrades.
“The program idea is, you own a duplex, you’re living in half and want to fix up the other half so you can rent it out, finding money with a low interest rate to do that is really hard now,” Mayor Michael Doenges said.
Doenges said that while Rutland’s housing stock is largely run down, units built or renovated within the past 30 years should have intact wiring and plumbing and that $30,000 could go a long way toward addressing other shortcomings keeping units off the market.
“That’ll get you a kitchen and a bathroom, for sure,” he said. “If you have $20,000 to invest on top of that 30, you can really make it nice.”
Applications will be submitted to NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, which will perform the first round of screening ahead of final approval by the Board of Aldermen.
“I expect the first round of loans we’ll be looking at is 10 or less,” he said. “I’m not quite sure how quickly we can make this go live, but I think it’ll be soon.”
Meanwhile, the board approved a Rutland Redevelopment Authority proposal to retool the downtown revolving loan fund, which was created using a portion of the Zamias Fund and used to finance improvements to downtown businesses. The new regulations are aimed at emphasizing the development of market-rate housing on the upper floors of downtown businesses, with a 3% fixed interest rate for such projects and 5% for others.
Applications for those loans are available through the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.