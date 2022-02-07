City officials said Monday it would be a few more days before all the snow was off city sidewalks.
Numerous pedestrians could be seen walking in the travel lanes of Woodstock Avenue over the weekend, avoiding the deep snow on the sidewalks. Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said that he had no report of pedestrians being hit as they walked through traffic and asked drivers to be wary.
“Conditions might be such that it forces a pedestrian into the roadway,” Kilcullen said. “Watch your speed and be aware. ... It’s never easy to dig out of a storm like that.”
Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said he’d been getting calls and emails about the state of the sidewalks.
“It’s all the same thing — people are asking what’s going on and concerned about people having to walk on the road,” Whitcomb said. “This morning, people were concerned about kids having to walk in the road to get to school.”
The answer comes down to two factors: amount of snow, and snow removal equipment.
“Because the snow is so deep, we had to switch from V-plows or straight blades and we’ve had to use snowblowers, which is a more-involved process,” said Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo. “That’s going to take some time. We’re hoping we can do better, but we thinks it’s going to be about a week before we have the sidewalk cleared.”
Rotondo said they weren’t helped by one of the city’s three sidewalk plows breaking down during the storms that blanketed the city at the tail end of last week — a storm that had road crews working around the clock. Rotondo said the troublesome plow is one of two this city has that are “functionally obsolete” and are scheduled to be replaced if voters approve the city budget in March.
“It’s back working again,” he said. “We’ve got three right now working. One is on South Main, one is on Woodstock Avenue and one is on Main Street. ... It’s very typical to have one or two of those machines down. Last winter we did and that complicated things.”
Whitcomb said he was getting questions about how snow removal was prioritized.
“That has always been secondary to getting the roads done,” Mayor David Allaire said of sidewalk work. “Jim has made it a much higher priority to get those sidewalks done and this is the first storm where it’s taken this long.”
Rotondo said it was a particularly lengthy storm that taxed the city’s ability to respond.
“Our guys worked 32-hours straight,” he said. “From Thursday morning they came in and worked until quitting time on Friday. ... We had five more trucks come in Friday night at midnight and plowed until 9:30 Saturday morning.”
Rotondo said crews also spent 14 hours picking up snow downtown.
“We’re taking this very seriously and we’re trying to make an effort to attack sidewalks at the same time we’re getting snow off streets,” he said. “They’re both important, Saturday night into Sunday, we had virtually every piece of equipment we own out there. It’s a major effort. I understand people’s frustrations, but you ask for their patience. We’re trying to deliver the service people want. We have to work within the constraints that we have.”
