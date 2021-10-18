Newly painted city crosswalks got slippery over the weekend, according to some city residents.
Trevor Arthur said he was running along West Street over the weekend when he crossed Church Street, hit the crosswalk and felt “like Bambi on ice.”
“Now I try to run in between the lines,” he wrote in an online message Monday.
Arthur said he was worried about someone getting hurt so he posted about the crosswalks on the “You’re From Rutland, VT if ...” Facebook group.
The post on Sunday drew several responses from people who’d had similar encounters.
Public Works Commissioner Jim Rotondo attributed the slipperiness to reflective materials used in the crosswalks.
“All new pavement markings get an application of reflective beads after the paint is applied, but while still wet,” Rotondo wrote in an email. “The beads dry into the top surface of the paint. These beads create the reflectivity you see when traveling in a vehicle at night.”
He wrote, “The application process may result in excess beads in and around the newly painted surface. We have instructed our painting contractor and City crews to remove the excess beads once the paint has dried.”
Normally, Rotondo said, the beads make the surface rougher.
“Loose beads on the road surface could lead to a slippery condition — that is why they are to be removed after the paint has dried,” he wrote. “At this point, any excess beads that may have resulted from work completed to date, should have been removed by our crews, or naturally by traffic and rain events.”
Rontondo said the city will inspect completed crosswalks “to ensure the application rates of the beads is appropriate, and excess beads have satisfactorily been removed.”
A walk late Monday afternoon through three intersections mentioned specifically in the Facebook discussion — West and Church streets and Merchants Row at West Street and then Center Street — seemed to indicate some of the beads had washed away. While the paint on the crosswalks was smoother than the road itself, it did not appear to resemble ice.
Rotondo said crews had been painting crosswalks for two weeks and that he expected painting to continue for another two weeks.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.