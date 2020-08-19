The Board of Aldermen has voted to accept roughly half the money owed to the Zamias fund.
Alderman Matthew Whitcomb, the board's president, said Wednesday that the board came out of executive session at the end of its regular meeting Monday and voted to accept a deal by which the city would take only $250,000 of the outstanding $450,000 owed to the fund so long as it came in one lump sum.
"It's challenging," Whitcomb said of the decision. "You always hope to get the full amount you're owed. Maybe in different circumstances I'd be willing to say, 'Let's hold off.'"
But with the pandemic, Whitcomb said he is more comfortable getting a chunk of cash to have on hand that the city can invest at a moment's notice.
Mayor David Allaire expressed a similar sentiment.
"I think a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush," he said. "If we take them to court, it could be a lengthy ordeal, cost a lot of money with no guarantee we'll see it at the end. We'll get a good chunk of cash, put an end to this and move on."
When the mall was built, developer Zamias Services agreed to make annual payments to the city to offset the impact the mall was expected to have on downtown. These payments were placed into what was named the "Zamias fund" and designated for projects that would help the city's economic development. The money has been used through the years for a variety of purposes, from streetscape projects to buying equipment for the Paramount Theatre.
The deal was renegotiated a couple of times, with the final form having the mall's owners pay the city $100,000 a year through 2019.
The mall has skipped several payments. A clause in the mall's contract deferred some or all of the payments should one or more of the mall's anchor spaces - the ones occupied by large department store chains such as KMart, Sears and JCPenney - become vacant. All three were vacant before the mall closed. However, the contract called for any deferred amount to be paid off at a rate of $100,000 a year starting in 2020. City Attorney Matt Bloomer said last week that the mall's outstanding payments totaled about $450,000.
Zamias sold the mall for $53 million in 2007. The buyer surrendered it to the mortgage-holder in late 2012, and Zamias and its partners bought it back in 2013 for $4.3 million.
The mall closed last year. Rutland Town officials reported last week that Zamias CEO Joe Anthony described plans to them for the property that included partial demolition, but that everything was vague as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allaire said he would like to see the money go toward the purchase of the College of St. Joseph gymnasium, and that he would make that proposal at a meeting scheduled for later Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.