Sudden flooding rendered portions of the city impassable and others hazardous late Friday afternoon.
“I was just knee-deep in water on Church Street trying to push a car that was stalled out, get it to safety,” Board of Aldermen President Michael Talbott said.
Reports of flooding came in at around 4 p.m., toward the end of a sustained downpour. Mayor Michael Doenges, who was out of town but keeping up with developments, said at 5 p.m. that Meadow, Spruce, River and South Main streets were impassable and that a sinkhole had opened on Stratton Road near Olivia’s Market.
“It’s getting worse instead of better,” Talbott said of the sinkhole at about 5:15 p.m. “They’re closing the road and pushing it back to Jackson Avenue.”
With Allen Street closed due to a culvert project, damage to Stratton Road could further complicate traffic issues.
City crews were also checking on Park Street and Pearl Street late in the afternoon, according to Doenges.
Doenges said the flood barrier was deployed at the transit center, but that water flowed over it.
“Right now it’s not in good shape,” he said. “The alarms are going off. It’s flooded right now.”
Doenges said the sewer plant was processing as much stormwater as it could but that a discharge into Otter Creek was expected.
A number of calls came in to the fire department about water in basements. Doenges encouraged people to use the non-emergency numbers to report problems as they arise.
“If there’s a manhole cover on someone’s lawn, we need to know that because that means there’s a hole somewhere and we need to get it cordoned off,” he said.