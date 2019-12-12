The January water bill will be delayed as the city moves to a new system, Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said Thursday.
"Those quarterly bills will be delayed one month; that is, customers will receive them in early February and they will be due on March first," Wennberg wrote in an email. "The billing period — the length of time between readings — will still be roughly 90 days for most customers. The only difference will be a delay in when the bills go out and when payment is due."
Meanwhile, the city has endorsed an agreement to have FATHOM Water Systems help Rutland transition water and sewer billing to new management.
The agreement, approved by the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday but still waiting for a final sign-off from FATHOM, requires the company to assist Rutland in moving to Advanced Utility Systems in exchange for $195,000 the city owes FATHOM for previous services.
The city contracted with FATHOM last year to oversee the transition to a new smart meter system for Rutland's water and sewer customers, and then take over billing for that system. However, Wennberg said problems with the system, such as an erroneous bill run, prompted the city to begin withholding monthly payments to the company starting in May.
"FATHOM continued to work very hard and provide those services, but we wanted to get a level of comfort they had solved what was causing the problems," Wennberg said.
Then, last month, FATHOM announced it was going out of business. Last week, the city reached agreements with two of FATHOM's subcontractors — WaterSmart Software and Advanced Utility Systems — to maintain the web portal for customers to monitor their water use and to provide the city with billing software.
Wennberg said the payments are arranged in a schedule tied to steps of the transition.
"They will provide continuing support until Dec. 20, at which time I understand they're going to close their doors," he said. "FATHOM's" work on behalf of the City was a mixed bag ranging from excellent to unacceptable. Billing errors were the most problematic because they undermined public confidence in the accuracy of their utility bills. The 3½ years remaining on the City’s contract with FATHOM has been reduced to just weeks because the company is shutting down, but this creates an immediate opportunity to fix the things that did not work under the contract."
Wennberg said 86% of the meters had been changed out and the city would continue to run the changeover project until it reached 100%. Customers who still haven't scheduled their meter change are encouraged to call the Department of Public Works and make an appointment.
Wennberg said the changeover from FATHOM is not expected to increase costs to the city, and water and sewer rates are expected to remain unchanged at least through mid-2021. Wennberg said while FATHOM itself may have proven frustrating as a vendor, the city should still expect to benefit from the technology of the new system, which is expected to make it easier for users to monitor water use and for the city to pinpoint leaks.
