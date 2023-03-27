Class is again in session at the Mitchell Therapy Pool.
Swim lessons are once more being offered at the Vermont Achievement Center facility under a new deal between VAC and the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department. Though anyone not already signed up will have to wait until White’s Pool opens, because Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said sessions in April and May already are full.
Families also are able to rent the pool at certain times through the recreation department.
“About six weeks ago, I received a phone call from a teacher at Northeast (Primary School),” Peters said. “They needed a last-minute lifeguard because they had a group session.”
Peters said lifeguards have been in short supply recently, and while she has access to a good stable of them, few wanted to work for just an hour.
“I went into do it, and right away my brain started going,” said Peters, whose background is in aquatics and swim coaching. “We get bombarded in the summer to the point where we have waiting lists. We have to turn people away, and we offer a lot of lessons in the summer.”
Students who make good progress in the summer frequently wind up beached for nine months while the city’s outdoor pool is closed, Peters said.
The department offered 22 lessons and has 175 children enrolled, according to Peters.
“They filled up in an hour and a half,” she said. “I still have people emailing.”
Peters said that with lesson fees, the program should break even. The department benefitted from a pair of $1,500 grants — one from Stewart’s Shops and one from the Rutland Free Library, which also is contributing books on swimming and water safety, Peters said.
“It seemed like an opportunity to participate in the community. A good chance for the library to help our the rec department,” said Library Director Randal Smathers.
Smathers said it also seemed like a productive use of the library’s Nella Grimm Fox fund, which it is allowed to spend on programming and materials but not facility improvements.
“It didn’t feel like a stretch,” he said. “Helping the kids work on water literacy, providing them with books, making it an education experience, seemed like something we could get behind.”
VAC Executive Director Mark Mossey said he did not remember exactly when and why the organization stopped offering its own lessons at the pool, but that the pool shut down completely during COVID and had just begun to reopen.
Mossey said one of his goals since taking over VAC was to do more in collaboration, including offering programming at the pool.
“Why reinvent the wheel when there’s a standing body in the city that does that really well,” he said. “As VAC moves forward, it’s really about strong collaboration.”
