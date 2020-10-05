Two people who bought houses from the city are getting extra time to fix them up.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to grant extensions on the upgrade plans for 80 Crescent St. and 62 Cleveland Ave., which were both sold on recommendation of the City-Owned Properties Committee.
The city had been selling properties seized at tax sale at low prices to buyers who agree to deed restrictions requiring improvements be made to the properties within a certain time frame. Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said the buyers — Paul Boyer for the Crescent Street house and Michael and Catherine Heatley at Cleveland Avenue — have asked for more time.
“In both of these cases, some improvements have begun,” Kelly said. “Eighty Crescent Street is better looking on the outside than before now, and at 62 Cleveland Avenue, they are actually occupying the building.”
Boyer bought 80 Crescent St. — next door to his own home — in 2018 and was said to be ready to spend $60,000 to $70,000 on converting it back into a single-family residence. The Heatleys bought 62 Cleveland Ave. in 2018 for $6,500. Their plan included making $65,000 in renovations, living on one half of the duplex and having the other ready to rent out within 24 months.
Alderman William Gillam said Boyer was his neighbor and had done “a substantial amount of work” on the property.
“He’s done most of the work himself, and he’s a good neighbor,” Gillam said.
Nobody objected to the extensions, but Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis asked what would happen if the city denied them.
Kelly said it would put a “cloud” on the property’s title. City Attorney Matthew Bloomer said the subject was probably best discussed in executive session, but that he could also send out an explanation to board members.
The Board voted Monday to sell the empty lot at 41 Baxter St. for $5,000 to Matthew and Kimberly Johnson, who live behind the property on Cleveland Avenue.
