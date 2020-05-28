City voters will decide whether to buy the College of St. Joseph gym for $1.8 million.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday, following a meeting conducted largely in executive session, to authorize Mayor David Allaire to sign a letter of intent to buy the property from Heritage Family Credit Union.
The purchase will have to go to voters, and Allaire said he intends to put it on the ballot at the general election in November. He said he judged the August primary to be too soon.
"We want to give people ample opportunity to get educated on what we're doing," he said.
Allaire and other city officials acknowledged that a $1.8 million purchase could be a tough sell in the midst of the financial uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Heritage Family Credit Union foreclosed on the campus after CSJ closed, and a plan to convert the property into an "innovation center" failed to come together. Allaire said the bank was not likely to sit on the property forever.
"I really do believe that, at the very least, the community should have an opportunity," he said. "I think the Board of Aldermen and myself are very much in agreement that this is a positive for the city and want the voters to have a chance to weigh in."
Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said there seemed to be strong support for the city's use of the building, which was dubbed the Rutland Rec Community Center when the city leased it prior to the pandemic.
"Unfortunately, the landscape has shifted so far so fast, it's hard to tell what the support is going to be to spend any money," he said.
Allaire said the city assessor's office puts the value of the 20-acre property, which includes the gym, the back parking lot, half of the traffic circle at the entry to campus and trails, as well as undeveloped woodland, at about $3 million.
"There's some that's cleared and there's some that are undeveloped," he said of the acreage around the building. "There's some further opportunity to develop that in the years coming."
The city has been using the building, which includes a basketball court and a fitness center, as a recreation facility since autumn. The Recreation and Parks Department relocated its offices there from the Courcelle building earlier this year. The city began negotiating the purchase with CSJ trustees and continued negotiations with the bank after the foreclosure.
Allaire said there were significant differences between this proposal and the $4 million plan to rebuild the Giorgetti building into a new recreation center that was voted down in 2011.
"First of all, this is a building that's already built," he said. "We've looked at it several different ways. Mechanically and structurally, it's pretty solid."
Allaire said the level of use it saw before the pandemic also served as proof of how the facility would function for the city.
In February, recreation superintendent Kim Peters said 400 people had bought $10 monthly memberships to the facility the previous month and it was seeing an average of 2,000 visitors a week. Treasurer Mary Markowski credited the gym with a $45,000 revenue spike for the department during the first half of the fiscal year.
The board also approved a number of motions aimed at finding ways to defray the purchase cost.
"We would really like these facilities — it's just a really bad time, obviously," said Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis. "It's up to the voters. It's up to the city to see what we can do to pull as many rabbits out of as many hats as we can to make it happen."
Those motions included a directive for the administration to evaluate all city properties "with the specific intent of divesting of real estate and/or consolidating operations," according to Alderman Chris Ettori, and a referral of a discussion of alternate revenue opportunities to the Finance Committee.
The Courcelle building — the former Army reserve center that the recreation department took over in late 2013 — might seem like an obvious candidate for divestiture, but Allaire said the building came with deed covenants severely limiting what the city can do with it. He said if the federal government approves, the school district might make use of the building.
"Selling it is probably not an option," he advised.
Allaire said the city is working with the Rutland Redevelopment Authority to apply for a $350,000 state grant that could defray the purchase price. He said they would know whether the city got it by August.
On top of that, Allaire said department heads already are stepping up with significant reductions for the 2021-22 budget, which should reduce some of the bite. He also said the grand list is up, and the city is looking at ways to reduce various pandemic-induced revenue shortfalls.
"The voters have to weight that against what their situation is individually," he said. "It's hard to imagine dropping everything. The hotel is behind us — that's not going to happen. There is pavement happening — that's for the long-term good of the city. I believe this purchase is for the long-term good of the city."
