Digitizing land records is moving to the top of the city’s list of ARPA projects.
The proposal was at the top of the list offered by City Clerk Henry Heck, and Finance Committee Chair Sharon Davis said this week the main question is whether the city uses an estimated $173,000 of the $4.4 million in federal COVID stimulus to contract out the work or have it done in-house for closer to $60,000 to $80,000.
“I think there’ll be more discussion when it gets to the board level — is there a time frame that the board wants to wait,” Davis said.
Heck said digital land records go back to 2006, but title searches look at a 40-year span. He said he had two estimates for digitizing everything since 1981 — $173,000 and $232,000 — from contractors who indicated it would take three to six months. However, he said the city has access to the sort of software it would need to do the work in-house.
“My land records assistant went in yesterday and did two hours of uninterrupted work to kind of give me an idea,” he said. “We found this project would probably take about 18 months of a single individual working, maybe, a 30-hour work week.”
Heck said he guessed doing it that way would likely involve adding a temporary position in his office and would cost the city about $80,000.
“If I can do it for $80,000, you’ve got $93,000 you can use somewhere else,” he said. “I’m sure DPW can soak that up right away.”
Heck said the project would be a key part of bringing the city into the 21st century and could have prevented the access issues created when City Hall was closed to the public during the height of the pandemic.
“That basically shut down the house-buying business,” he said. “COVID changed a lot of things for good. ... A lot of remote businesses are kicking up. People are working from home. This is giving people the ability to sit in their fuzzy slippers by the fire and they can do their jobs.”
Once they are digitized, the question remains of how they are accessed. Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb said a look at the city website is also under discussion as an ARPA project.
“We have a new website that was largely built out, but it was never initiated, and I’m not sure why that was,” he said. “It’s in committee.”
Whitcomb said the Finance Committee has recommended the full board seek estimates on IT upgrades to the aldermanic chambers. Heck said this would include a hybrid remote meeting capability, but also acoustic improvements.
“A motorcycle drives by, you can’t hear a person talking,” Heck said. “It’s insane.”
Whitcomb said nothing had yet been crossed off the city’s potential project list, which includes a new gazebo at Main Street Park, water pipe replacement and new equipment at the fire department. Davis said the board was treading carefully as it waits for a better picture of how it is allowed to spend the money.
“There’s certainly a lot of money, but there’s only so much money,” she said. “There’s certainly going to be some debate with DPW. They could certainly use all the money. They’re not going to get all the money. Everyone wants to see a project done and paid for. I feel like we’re better to be cautious. ... My goal is to try to get a couple more (meetings) done, at least, in November. I think DPW and the rec are probably the largest and then we can do a couple together.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
