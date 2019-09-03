The Rutland Recreation and Parks Department wants to rent the College of St. Joseph gymnasium for three years.
The plan was outlined in materials sent to members of the Board of Aldermen ahead of Tuesday’s board meeting.
The college ceased instruction in the spring after losing accreditation, but is in the middle of a feasibility study as part of a plan to expand professional licensing programs and become a business innovation center, with a long-term goal of eventually regaining accreditation as a four-year, degree granting institution. The Board of Aldermen recently voted to contribute $10,000 from the Zamias fund toward paying for the study.
“With the revitalization of College of St. Joseph, the gymnasium is a space which could be used as a community center to enhance current programs and events of the Recreation Department and the Community, while exploring new opportunities,” Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters wrote in the proposal to the board.
The outline calls for the city to spends $56,000 in the first year. Of that, $16,000 would cover weekend and evening staffing and be offset by revenue. The remaining $40,000 in rent to CSJ would be covered by $5,000 from the basketball activities funds, $5,000 from the department’s other activities, $10,000 from the operating budget — offset by revenue and fundraising — and $20,000 from the Zamias fund.
In each of the second and third years, the department would spend up to $100,000 from the operating budget to cover utilities and staffing. Peters said she would seek to have that added to the recreation budget as its own line item.
“Treat it like our centers, like Godnick, Giorgetti, White’s Pool, Courcelle,” she said. “My goal would be 30% revenue, which would not cover it, but neither do my other facilities.”
Peters said she would also look to other savings to offset the increase.
“Until we get into the budget year, I don’t know where that’s going to come from,” she said. “That was my proposal to get the conversation started.”
Peters wrote that the facility could be used to enhance numerous sports and arts programs for youth and adults as well as the department’s summer camps, and that the city could turn around and rent the facility for basketball tournaments, craft shows, seminars, birthday parties and similar events.
