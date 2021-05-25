City officials are hoping to get a little extra work done under the 2019 sewer bonds.
The Public Works Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the full Board of Aldermen authorize the Department of Public Works to squeeze a handful of small projects into the $7.4 million bonds. These include some additional work at the sewer plant and a bypass at the River Street Pump Station. Acting Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo told the committee they could add the projects in by paying for them with grant money that otherwise would have gone to buy down the bond payments.
Rotondo began the meeting with an overview of the various delays and challenges faced by the project, which include rehabilitation of the digesters at the wastewater treatment plant, replacement of the East Street force main, one stormwater separation project in the Northwest neighborhood and another on Meadow Street. All where held up first by an ultimately dismissed lawsuit that sought to overturn the bond votes.
“Right after that, the next thing we can into was COVID,” Rotondo said.
The various shortages that accompanied the pandemic made certain key components unavailable, Rotondo said.
The Meadow Street project has been specifically held up, Rotondo said, by the need to finish the long-term stormwater control plan.
The digester work is 62% complete, Rotondo said, but new problems were discovered as work moved forward.
“Just like an old house, you find stuff as you get into it,” Rotondo said.
“If we don’t do it here, we’re going to have to do it some other way with other money. I don’t think we’re going to do it cheaper than here.”
The new force main, which runs 1,500 feet and crosses beneath East Creek, is expected to be done next month.
“We’ve already crossed East Creek, so the hardest part of the job is done,” Rotondo said.
Rotondo said the potential for a bypass pump connection at the River Street pump station came up during the project, an addition Rotondo said was “not absolutely necessary” but potentially helpful.
“If the pump station goes down for any reason and we have this connection, we can bring in some auxiliary pumps and still pump to the treatment plant,” he said. “If the situation were to arise where it was needed, it would be worth its weight in gold.”
The Northwest neighborhood project was “substantially complete,” Rotondo said, with final bits of work expecting to be finished up in the next few weeks.
All the projects together would bring the city’s total bottom line to $6.4 million — still $1 million below what was authorized. Rotondo said the board could authorize the expenditure because it was for extensions to the original project, but would have to go to another public vote if it wanted to spend leftover bond money on an unrelated project.
Nobody spoke against the proposal, which will go before the full board at its June 7 meeting.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.