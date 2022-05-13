City officials say they hope flashing lights can help avert tragedy on West Street.
The Public Works Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the Board of Aldermen seek a grant to help pay for installation of flashing beacons at the pedestrian crossing on West Street near the transit center.
Alderman Devon Neary said the recommendation emerged from the traffic committee after he got a call from a local business that operates a number of trucks.
“They said they’ve had a number of near-misses on that particular part of West Street, saying it’s really dark,” he said.
Neary also said the spot was one of the most-trafficked mid-block pedestrian crossings.
Nobody at the meeting spoke against installing the beacons, though Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he and his officers had not, to his knowledge, witnessed any close calls for pedestrians there.
“That one doesn’t stick out per se — not to say it doesn’t happen,” he said. “The one that sticks out is West and Merchants Row.”
Kilcullen said he supports increasing the visibility of any crosswalk and especially mid-block ones.
“The difficulty is it’s an unnatural occurrence to stop mid-block without a traffic-control device,” he said. “In terms of pedestrian safety, the most effective is a signaled crosswalk with an immediate response when you push the button.”
Alderman William Gillam said a more visible crosswalk also would encourage people to use it rather than just crossing anywhere, something he said he sees a lot on that block.
Talks with Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo were unable to pin down the cost, but the committee agreed to apply for the state grant, which carries a 50-50 match, for an amount not to exceed $20,000.
“I think it’s something we’d be pursuing regardless of a grant, so we might as well get it half-price,” Neary said.
