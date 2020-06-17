Rutland has joined a national challenge to end homelessness among veterans.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced this week that Mayor David Allaire had enrolled Rutland in its “Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness,” in which HUD provides resources to help municipalities reach federal benchmarks regarding veteran homelessness.
“I got approached on that two or three months ago,” said Sharon Russell, head of the Open Door Mission. “I think veteran homelessness is a problem all over the country. We make a significant effort here.”
Russell cautioned that “ending” veteran homelessness is easier said than done.
“I think the (Veterans Administration) does the best it can,” she said. “What people must remember is some of the homeless veterans have lots of issues and need to be in a place where people can help them until they get better.”
Russell said a lot of veterans who have gone on from the shelter to their own housing frequently come back to the Mission for meals or to visit other veterans still living there.
“They need that,” she said. “We case manage them and slowly get them back on their feet and a lot of them do move into their own places. There’s some that don’t want to leave. I have some in my upstairs who’ve been there a long time because they just need to be around other people.”
Materials provided by HUD show that the benchmarks and guidelines take into account the sort of situations, focusing on veterans’ access to housing and the community’s capacity to provide it.
It requires communities to identify all homeless veterans, provide shelter immediately to any homeless veteran who wants it, and have the capacity to house homeless veterans and the services to prevent future homelessness among veterans.
Allaire said he believed the city already was well on its way toward accomplishing what the program calls for, but anticipated discussions about where Rutland can do better.
The city previously looked at getting more involved with homeless veterans in 2016, when then-mayor Christopher Louras’ budget proposal included a $50,000 program to help veterans ready to transition from the shelter to their own housing. Louras said he was inspired by the arguments that the city should not be taking on refugees while veterans were homeless in the city.
Allaire, then an alderman, voted along with six other board members to remove the program from the budget.
“I don’t think that reflected any feelings regarding negativity toward the issue,” Allaire said.
