Alderwoman Kiana McClure wants to put a mural on the parking deck.
The Community and Economic Development Committee voted Tuesday to recommend that the full Board of Aldermen apply for a $15,000 Vermont Arts Council grant to hire an artist for the project.
“There are other grantees who have done very similar things on a smaller scale with transit infrastructure,” McClure told the committee. “I’m talking bus stops — not a whole bus station.”
McClure noted that a significant amount of interstate traffic is routed through the transit center, making the building a gateway to the city in the same way as the train station.
“The whole grant is ‘Animating Infrastructure’ and I think the infrastructure that needs the most animation downtown is the transit center,” she said. “It needs a little color.”
McClure said she had a particular artist in mind, envisioning the style of Colleen Wilcox, whose work is available at GreenSpell Plant Shop on Center Street, as fitting the space. Board of Aldermen President Michael Talbott noted that the board already had endorsed Wilcox to do a mural on City Hall in 2021.
“Then the mural didn’t happen for reasons that are not Colleen’s fault,” he said.
The application would require a design and a timeline. McClure said the grant does not require a local match.
McClure said that one wrinkle in the plan was that the city does not own the parking deck, and would have to come to an understanding with the state. Mayor Michael Doenges said he had an unrelated meeting with the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services coming up and could raise the question then.
“This type of artwork is very common on parking decks and transit centers and garages like this,” Doenges said. “They’re big places, big canvases, essentially.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.