City officials said this week that Rutland’s redistricting dilemma can be solved with a single stroke of a pen.
“I am pleased everyone calmed down, they looked at this and realized Rutland does have the numbers,” said Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland, who would see part of his district lopped off and attached to that of Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, under the city’s proposal.
The Board of Civil Authority endorsed a plan this week that would keep the city’s legislative boundaries largely the same — in opposition to a proposal generated in Montpelier that would radically redraw the boundaries of local House districts.
With the city’s population shrinking in the 2020 census, the legislative reapportionment board proposed leaving two districts fully within the city and creating two districts made up of portions of the city and the town. This was met with seemingly unanimous opposition by the city’s political leadership, who argued for finding a way to maintain Rutland’s four single-member districts.
They did that by cleaving off a small portion of Ward 1, R-Rutland, and placing it in Ward 4. Lincoln Avenue serves as the present boundary between the two wards. Under the proposal, the new district line would turn east off Lincoln Avenue at Vernon Street before turning north onto North Main Street, following that road to the city limits. Wards 2 and 3 would remain unchanged.
Notte said he credited City Clerk Henry Heck for communicating extensively with the Vermont secretary of state’s office so that the everyone understood the rules of the process and Justice of the Peace Tom Donahue with doing a lot of “heavy lifting” in gathering data and crunching numbers.
Notte said districts have to have a population within 10% of 4,287. He said his was the only of the three city wards that could no longer meet that threshold, but the roughly three blocks from Ward 1 had just enough people to bring his district into compliance while leaving Fagan’s with enough people to justify its existence. Notte said the idea came from Fagan prior to the BCA meeting.
“That’s my proposal to the letter,” Fagan said. “It’s good. Rutland needs to have four representatives and this allows us to make that argument.”
Both representatives said the area made more sense as part of Notte’s district than as part of Fagan’s given how the city is laid out.
“Essentially, where those folks are, their neighborhood is cut off from any other residences (in Ward 1),” Notte said. “Their new polling place will be closer than the one they were going to. It makes sense even if we didn’t need the change.”
Notte said he believed the city’s proposal will be an easy sell in Montpelier, where the Legislature makes the ultimate decision on redistricting — subject to veto by the governor.
“The legislative reapportionment board has been making recommendations since the 1960s and they have never been adopted without change,” Notte said. “There are many communities that are just as flabbergasted with the wards that are proposed for them.”
Notte said he expected the city would “fly under the radar” because there would be far more heated discussions about the proposed elimination of two-member districts. He also said the city’s plan would not alter the political composition of either ward whereas Burlington had a much more sensitive situation, particularly between the Democrats and Progressives.
Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb said the effort was “far easier” than he expected.
“I’m relieved it was easy as moving a couple of streets rather than doing something that zig-zagged and was more complicated than it needed to be,” he said. “We don’t want people to be confused when they are showing up to vote.”
Mayor David Allaire also said he was happy with the proposal, and that city leaders needed to work to avoid having the same problems after the next census.
“The population decline we’ve seen over the last several years is top of mind of everyone — not just the politicians, but the business community, the economic development people and the chamber,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
