Alderman Joe Barbagallo wants to put solar panels on as many pieces of city property as he can.
The Environmental Sustainability Committee voted Tuesday to recommend the Board of Aldermen fund a preliminary study out of a $4,000 grant the city anticipates getting from the Municipal Energy Resilience Program.
Barbagallo said he believed using solar to power city buildings would reduce Rutland’s carbon footprint and “give the city something that’ll pay back.”
“Basically, everything I’m looking at, I hope, would pay for itself,” Barbagallo said. “It may take a few years.”
Barbagallo ran through a list of ideas, and ran into his first complication when Board President Michael Talbott told him the parking lot behind City Hall was owned by the Bardwell House rather than the city. Barbagallo had pictured a solar canopy there similar to the one at Stafford Technical Center. He said he envisioned similar structures at the Courcelle Brothers building and the police station — and solar panels on the roof of the police station if a potential roof replacement under discussion became a reality.
White’s Pool is only open during the summer, Barbagallo noted, but an array there would produce electricity year-round.
“At the end of 12 months, you’ve got revenue sitting there,” he said.
Barbagallo said the Rutland Recreation Community Center was an early part of his vision, but then he learned there are already solar panels on the building’s roof, built when the property was still the College of St. Joseph.
Barbagallo said the city inherited a deal CSJ had with Green Mountain Power in which the utility gets 90% of the revenue from the electricity generated and the property owner gets 10%. Barbagallo said the city should approach GMP about buying the panels to get all the revenue — and even suggest the utility simply turn them over to the city.
“There are problems on the roof because of the installation,” he said. “There are leaks that are starting. … If we could get that at a reasonable price … we could use 90% of the earnings to pay back that loan in 2½ years. … Then it would all be ours.”
Barbagallo said there was some guesswork involved in that number — and for the proposal as a whole.
“All of these plans, all these different sites I’m proposing — I have no idea what the costs would be,” he said.
With the city maxed out on the solar credits it’s allowed, Mayor Michael Doenges said the projects would all have to be net-metered and the city would have to figure out the economics of that. Barbagallo said he agreed and that it called for a study. Doenges said he believed there was enough leeway in how the city can use the MERP grant that part of it could be used to evaluate Barbagallo’s proposed sites.
