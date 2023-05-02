Fire Chief William Lovett said not to be alarmed by all the alarms next week.
Lovett informed the Board of Aldermen on Monday that a test had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 9 of the Chittenden Dam Emergency Alerting Plan. Lovett said the emergency plan for a disaster involving the dam involved blowing sirens along the East Creek basin, including the Rutland fire whistle. Lovett said the signal for the dam is three bursts of five blows, four times, for a total of 60 blows.
“We’re going to blow the whistle, and that would be it,” Lovett said.
Lovett said the other sirens — purchased and reconditioned by Green Mountain Power from the now-defunct Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant — are located in Chittenden along the basin near the dam.
“I think the last one is at the power house on Power House Road,” he said. “Years and years ago, Rutland Town fire and all those other departments had horns. We’re the only one that still maintains one.”
Lovett said he sees little risk of an actual disaster with the dam.
“That dam is in such good condition, and GMP does such a good job with it,” he said. “You just have to be prepared for anything.”
In an actual emergency, Lovett said, the state would be using the VT-Alert system to signal to people as well as social media, local media and government websites. He said the VT-Alert system can geolocate people in affected areas and warn them to flee imminent flooding.
“I encourage people to sign up for VT-Alert,” Lovett said. “It’s painless.”
Alderman William Gillam seconded the notion, saying everyone should use it and that it was handy for more than just big disasters.
“It’ll tell you when a road is closed,” he said. “It’ll tell you when an area is flooded out.”
