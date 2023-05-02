Fire Chief William Lovett said not to be alarmed by all the alarms next week.

Lovett informed the Board of Aldermen on Monday that a test had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 9 of the Chittenden Dam Emergency Alerting Plan. Lovett said the emergency plan for a disaster involving the dam involved blowing sirens along the East Creek basin, including the Rutland fire whistle. Lovett said the signal for the dam is three bursts of five blows, four times, for a total of 60 blows.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

