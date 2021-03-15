The city is down a fire truck.
Chief William Lovett told the newly reconstituted Board of Aldermen Monday an inspection found the frame on engine three had delaminated, taking the vehicle out of service.
“It’s a failure that’s pretty severe,” he said.
Lovett said none of the local repair shops want to touch it.
Mayor David Allaire said he and the chief had discussed options they wanted to bring to the board via the public safety committee now that the board had reorganized. In the meantime, Lovett said the department had been relying on mutual aid from surrounding towns to cover the truck’s absence.
In response to a question from Alderman Sam Gorruso, Lovett said the delamination was largely caused by exposure to ice-melting chemicals on the roadway, prompting Gorruso to note there seemed to be a short life expectancy for city vehicles.
“Do we wash them?” Gorruso asked.
Lovett said they routinely wash the bottoms of the trucks and use a rust inhibitor. He also said, in response to a question from Aldermen Tom DePoy, that most of the trucks had been undercoated and the department planned to to do again in the spring. Lovett said the truck was 17 years old and that life expectancy in “good weather” was 25. He said the price of new trucks was likely to go up in mid-April.
Allaire said he had also asked Lovett to put together a plan for capital expenses for future years.
“These are not small items and we have a number of other needs throughout the city that are not fire related that are going to be looked at, too,” he said.
The issue was referred to the Public Safety Committee. Alderwoman Sharon Davis asked treasurer Mary Markowski to supply information for that meeting about how much was in the department’s equipment replacement fund.
The board also saw four new board members sworn in — City Clerk Henry Heck said it was the first time new members had been sworn in via video conference. During the video conference, Alderman Matthew Whitcomb was elected to a second term as board president. Alderman Devon Neary nominated Whitcomb and DePoy seconded. There were no other nominations.
