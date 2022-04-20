Representatives for the Vermont Farmers Food Center say there is a plan to fix up the former Lynda Lee dress factory, or find someone who can.
Elizabeth Kulas, the point person on the VFFC’s expansion plans, said the organization has signed a letter of intent to purchase the building and negotiated for an appraisal as well.
Upon hearing this news, the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to approve the VFFC’s request for $32,500 from the Zamias Fund to hire a consultant for the project.
The grant, Kulas said, would pay for a financial feasibility analysis of integrating the dress factory into the VFFC’s expansion plans, but also examine how else the site might be renovated.
“We want to understand not just if but how the full campus renovation project can be financed and what is the highest and best use of the property at 10 Cleveland Avenue,” she said, adding that could include finding other partners.
The VFFC came before the board in October describing a $5 million plan to renovate the remaining buildings in its West Street compound to add a commercial kitchen, custom meat-cutting room and a workforce development kitchen.
VFFC President Greg Cox said a consultant working with the group to get tax credits for project suggested they could get more funding by making it bigger, and they eyed the long-vacant dress factory, described by city officials as one of the most blighted properties in Rutland, as the potential site for a co-packing plant for value-added agriculture products.
Kulas said she has been talking with the local development community, including the Rutland Regional Planning Commissioner, Community and Economic Development of the Rutland Region and the Housing Trust of Rutland County, and is also in discussions about the potential for a tax-increment financing district at the site.
Meanwhile, she said, the VFFC is working to clean up contamination found on-site during testing conducted in preparation for the renovations, some of which prompted the state to close the main building and displace the winter farmers market.
“The first and foremost priority for the Farmers Food Center is to get the Farmers Food Center, quite frankly, Farmers Hall, back open ASAP and to get the campus fully renovated,” she said.
RRPC Executive Director Ed Bove said that the same testing at the Lynda Lee factory found almost no issues with the soil, but that the development process would have to contend with an asbestos clean-up.
Vermont Department of Health spokesman Bennett Truman said the site holds an estimated 450 cubic yards of asbestos-contaminated debris and that it does not pose a significant public health threat as long as it remains undisturbed.
Alderman William Gillam this week said fencing the city put around the property should help keep it undisturbed and create a buffer around the property in case one of the walls collapses. He said a fire hydrant also was relocated from the property.
“That is to protect us, our liability in the street,” he said. “No, we are not doing anything in there. We are just trying to protect taxpayers walking down there.”
