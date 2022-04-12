The city is preparing to move forward with a facelift around the Amtrak station as Amtrak gets ready to extend service.
The trains from New York City will continue on from Rutland to Burlington in July, although state officials said this week a specific date has yet to be set. With an expectation of more ridership, city officials are hoping to present a prettier picture for people arriving in Rutland and Mayor David Allaire announced last week that the city had received a $300,000 state grant for work around the railroad station.
Conceptual designs for the project involve adding a sidewalk to Evelyn Street, increasing parking, adding trees and green space and connecting the station’s pedestrian facilities to sidewalks in the downtown shopping plaza. Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said he expected final design to happen in summer and fall with an eye toward construction next year.
Duffy has also been in talks with Brixmor Property Group, the owners of the plaza, about coordinating on further improvements such as a small park near the train station.
“We just met with one of the Brixmor reps last week,” Duffy said Tuesday. “It’s still in discussions with them about how we could collaborate on improvements on both sides of the property line
The grant requires a 25% local match, which Allaire said he plans to get from the city’s ARPA money if the Board of Aldermen approves his proposal to set aside $400,000 from the federal stimulus as a contingency for matching funds.
Meanwhile, the city is also looking to get access to up to $750,000 in planning grants for projects with a loose relationship to the railway. The Board of Aldermen voted last week to join in the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commissions application for federal transportation money. Alderman Devon Neary said the CCRPC reached out to work with other communities on the application for a total of $2 million after falling short in last year’s funding round.
“The grant program itself is very broad — open, competitive grant funds available nationwide,” CCRPC Executive Director Charlie Baker said. “I think there’s at least a billion dollars and Congress may have increased the funds available. ... The big picture is how to improve transit service in northwestern Vermont.”
Rather than starting directly with transit services, Baker said his organization plans to begin by looking at the land use and housing factors including zoning, walkability and the sort of density in downtown areas that better supports transit services. Based on what they find there, he said, they’ll look at what sort of transit services would best serve those communities.
He also said CCRPC will be acting as a pass-through organization for the funds and other regions will be able to pursue the sort of projects they think are best for them.
“Maybe Rutland doesn’t need to update their zoning and they can focus on walkability,” he said. “We’re trying to help a whole lot of different towns, and they’ll all have specific needs.”
The Community and Economic Development Committee put together a list of projects last week after members went through the downtown strategic plan and pulled out items that might. Items ranged from another look at developing a downtown hotel to pedestrian safety at rail crossings. Neary said they could also look at manufacturing and warehouse development adjacent to the railroad.
“We could look at food freight at Vermont Farmers Food Center, how we ship fresh foods,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.