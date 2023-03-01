A local car dealer is hoping to put more kids on bikes — in the woods.
The city has received $20,000 from Alderman’s Chevrolet and Alderman’s Toyota for a mountain bike-lending program.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Snow showers will change to rain as the night wears on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..
Snow showers will change to rain as the night wears on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 7:21 pm
A local car dealer is hoping to put more kids on bikes — in the woods.
The city has received $20,000 from Alderman’s Chevrolet and Alderman’s Toyota for a mountain bike-lending program.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said the bikes will initially support the Gritty Girls cycling program and the Youth Mountain Bike Club – both run from late spring to early summer by the department.
“For now, we want to keep it simple, logistically, because we haven’t done this before,” she said. Peters said if they wind up with unused bikes once the programs are in full swing, they’ll decide what to do then, and that she has an eye toward making the bikes more widely available in the future.
Registration is open now for the programs, which run from May through July.
Calls to Alderman’s were not immediately returned.
“They hope giving money will encourage other business to reach out to the Rec (Department),” Peters said.
Program Director Britt Cassell said both programs have grown tremendously this year, with more locals taking advantage of Pine Hill Park’s status as a mountain biking destination.
“We get many, many kids compared to what we used to get,” she said. “A couple years back, we started a rental bike program. ... We have probably about six bikes that were all donated. ... They work for kids who really want to try the program but don’t want to commit to buying a bike.”
As the number of youths in the program increased, Cassell said, so did the demand for the rental bikes. She said last year Gritty Girls had 41 participants while 71 signed up for the Youth Mountain Bike Club, maxing out those programs.
Peters said they intend to buy 10 bikes, as well as a storage unit, leaving some of the money in reserve for repairs.
“We’re actually putting a bid out — that should go out this week — for the 10 bikes,” she said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.