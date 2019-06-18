The grand list is up almost $4 million.
Mayor David Allaire announced the increase at the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday. City Assessor Barry Keefe could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but Allaire provided a report prepared by Keefe’s office that showed a $674,200 increase in real estate and a jump of $3,308,369 in personal property — business equipment — for a total increase of $3,982,269. With the grand list at slightly over $1 billion, that puts the increase at almost 4%.
“It’s as big (an increase) as I can remember,” Allaire said Tuesday. “Mostly, the last few years it’s been flat — there hasn’t been much change.”
Last year, real estate dropped by $844,660. Keefe attributed that largely to the city losing a court case about property tax exemptions for nonprofits. That drop was offset by a $2.6 million increase in personal property.
Allaire said the personal property increase was an indication that businesses in the city were expanding.
“People are doing renovations, they’re increasing their number of employees,” he said. “It’s a trend.”
He said there was greater room for growth there than on the real estate side of the equation.
“We are limited here, area-wise, where we can develop,” he said.
However, just because there is less room for growth on real estate, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any. Allaire said he anticipated further increases there next year as houses sold under the city-owned properties program — in which properties seized at tax sales are sold at low prices to owners who sign agreements to fix them up and see them reoccupied — get revalued.
“That will have a significant bump,” Allaire said. “Right now, what he has there is a partial because not all those houses have been renovated and brought up to full value.”
Personal property could also see further increases. The city offers an incentive program that temporarily holds down the assessment for new and expanding businesses, bringing it up to full value over a period of five years. Allaire did not have immediate access Tuesday to figures on businesses that had taken advantage of this program, so could not offer any projections.
The grand list is one of the factors, along with budget and other revenues, that goes into determining the tax rate. A higher grand list means a lower tax rate, assuming the budget is unchanged. Allaire said with two weeks left in the fiscal year, most signs looked positive.
“I’ll have a better idea the first week of July, but spending seems on target,” he said. “We were fortunate in a number of different areas this year.”
