The city has more tenants.
Zoning Administrator Andrew Strniste said Wednesday that 33 Summer St. had been added to the roster of city-owned properties. He said the unit, claimed after going unpurchased at a tax sale, has four units, all of them occupied.
Until recently, the city had largely dealt in vacant housing through the program in which it sells such properties to bidders who, in addition to a purchase price, had to submit proposals to restore or convert the properties. Earlier this year, it took on 19 East Washington St., where four of five units remain occupied. Strniste said the lessons learned there will be applied to 33 Summer St., where the city is in the process of arranging month-to-month rental agreements.
“I think having tenants in the picture has made what we’re used to a little more complicated because we have to address the tenancy issues,” Strniste said. “The city did replace the oil tank and has been working on replacing some of the electrical issues it has.”
City treasurer Mary Markowski said the work was paid for out of the building maintenance line item in the city budget and offset by rent. She did not have the numbers on hand Wednesday evening, but said the tenants were paying the city the same rent they paid their previous landlord. Mayor David Allaire said none of the repairs went before the Board of Aldermen for approval because they were emergency purchases.
“We had people in there that didn’t have heat,” he said. “You go through the purchasing process, it’d take a month.”
Strniste said problems at 158 South St., which also had tenants when the city took possession of it earlier this year, were much more severe and the city closed the building down as a hazard. He said he believed the tenants there were still in temporary housing as local agencies tried to find them something permanent.
Allaire said he was not comfortable with the city acting as a landlord.
“I’d like to avoid that as much as we can,” he said. “We were doing a good job of that until now.”
Allaire said he wants the city to turn around the currently occupied properties as quickly as possible and if the city comes into possession of more in the future, his preference would be to make arrangements to settle the tenants elsewhere.
“Each situation is different,” he said. “If the property in question is in relatively good condition where only some minor improvements need to be done ... potential buyers, in most cases, would like to have tenants already there.”
Many of the previous city-owned properties were sold to owners who planned to convert them into single-family or at least owner-occupied residences. Allaire said that continues to be the preference.
“In some instances, it’s just not possible,” he said. “When you have three, four, five units, it would take significant investment to do that.”
The city is ready to take bids on the East Washington Street and South Street houses as well as another South Street House — 156 — and 200 Columbian Ave. Strniste said the city will take both separate or joint bids on the South Street properties and that 156 South St. has significant fire damage and will likely need to be razed.
Strniste said the city will take applications through Jan. 7 and that an outline of the process and a profile of each property will be available on the city website.
